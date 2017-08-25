For many years ‘Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at the Music Center’ has provided Los Angeles audiences with the opportunity to enjoy ballet companies from around the world, ranging from the ABT and Joffrey to Boris Eichman’s St. Petersburg Ballet which this year gave us the haunting ballet “Tchaikovsky,” based on the gifted composer’s life and music. Years ago Eichman’s amazing “Anna Karenina” also danced its way onto the Ahmanson stage and into our hearts with a breathtaking interpretation of this famous Russian novel--told completely without words, only in dance.

Now, in September, the Ahmanson Theatre and Glorya Kaufman will present Matthew Bourne’s adaptation of “The Red Shoes,” based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale and the Academy-Award winning film.

Bourne has been a dance staple here in Los Angeles. In addition to the upcoming American premiere of “The Red Shoes” Bourne‘s company has performed a variety of ballets that include the American premiere of his “Swan Lake” in 1997, “Sleeping Beauty,” “Cinderella,” “Car Man,” “Play Without Words,” “Nutcracker,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “My Fair Lady” and “Mary Poppins.”

“The Red Shoes,” a fairy tale that has delighted readers for generations before becoming an Academy Award winning film, has inspired generations of dancers. It is a tale of possession, obsession and a young girl’s dream to become the greatest dancer in the world.

In the upcoming Ahmanson production the role of Victoria Page will be danced by Matthew Bourne/New Adventure leading lady, Ashley Shaw in a career defining performance. Rising star Cordelia Braithwaite will alternate in the role of Victoria Page. She too has received great praise for her interpretation of the role.

Sam Archer, who created the title role in “Edward Scissorhands” in 2005, will dance the iconic role of Svengali-like impresario Boris Lermontov. Dancer Jack Jones will alternate in the role.

Oliver North, one of New Adventures most popular dancers will perform the role of Julian Crater. Joining him in the role for the U.S. tour is American Ballet Theater star Marcelo Gomes who was last seen in “Car Man.” He also danced the Swan in “Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake” in Tokyo in 2014.

“The Red Shoes” is set to a new score arranged by Terry Davies using the music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann whose work ranges from witty and playful to the achingly romantic and bittersweet.

“The Red Shoes” at the Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand St., downtown L.A.

For tickets call 213-972-4400 or go to CenterTheatreGroup.org. You can also visit the theatre box office located at the Ahmanson. Prices range from $30 to $130. Prices subject to change.

*****

Coming soon to the Ahmanson, Oct. 11 to Nov. 19, the theatre will present “Bright Star,” a new musical with music, book and story by Steve Martin and music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell. The show won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Tony as Best Musical in 2016. Inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set in the American south in the 1920s and ‘40s

By Theda Kleinhans Reichman

Entertainment Editor