The more than 30 delegates from Gardena’s sister city of Ichikawa, Japan toured 186th Street School on July 10. At right, Principal Marcia Reed, who previously visited Ichikawa with the Gardena sister city, shares memories with Ichikawa Mayor Hiroshi Okubo. Far right, the students took time from their summer vacation to welcome the Ichikawa delegates with an assembly of music and dance in the school auditorium. The Ichikawa guests visited their Gardena counterparts from July 8-12.

Photos by Gary Kohatsu