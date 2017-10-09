By Gary Luster

Gardena Police Department will host its 17th annual Pancake Breakfast at the Nakaoka Community Center Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 to 10 a.m.

Pancakes and sausages will be served. Tickets are $4 and all money raised will go the GPD’s K-9 Division.

Stephanie Escalante, coordinator of the pancake breakfast, said the event is GPD’s way of staying in touch with the community that they serve and protect.

“The goal is for the community to come together and get everyone involved,” Escalante said.

Those who choose to attend the breakfast will have an opportunity to meet Gardena police officers and also provide additional support by purchasing hats, shirts, and hoodies, which will be on sale at the event.

“The officers will be present so that members of the community can come talk to them,” Escalante said. “If they have questions, they can also ask those questions to the K-9 unit which will have a table set up at the event.”

Local businesses supplying orange juice and pancake mix as well as other food and supplies for the pancake breakfast include Sam’s Club, Gardena Supermarket, Ralph’s, and Los Flores Convalescent Home.

For more information, please contact the Gardena Recreation Department at 310-217-9537.