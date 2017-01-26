(NAPS)—Maraschino cherries can add eye appeal to beverages, desserts, ice cream, salads and other dishes. They’re available with or without stems for different decorating effects. One great way to enjoy them is by following this recipe by Carol Kicinski, Simply Gluten Free, Inc.:

Cherry Chocolate Chip Mini Bundt Cakes

Ingredients:

11⁄2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for preparing the pan

1 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1 (10-ounce) jar maraschino cherries

3⁄4 cup mini chocolate chips

1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

1⁄4 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

4 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, chopped

1⁄2 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 6-cup mini bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray, dust with flour, and tap out the excess.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Drain the cherries reserving 1 tablespoon of the liquid. Dry the cherries on paper towels and chop into small pieces. Place in a small bowl with the chocolate chips, add 3 tablespoons of the flour mixture, and stir to coat the cherries and chips with flour.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, preferably fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugars together on high speed until light, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.

Turn the mixer to low speed, add half the remaining flour, then the buttermilk, then the rest of the flour. Beat just until mixed. Add the cherries and chocolate chips and stir in by hand. The batter will be thick. Divide the batter evenly among the mini bundt pans smoothing the tops with a spatula. Bake for 22–27 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes and then invert the cakes onto a wire rack to finish cooling.

Place the semisweet chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Combine the cream and reserved maraschino cherry liquid and heat to boiling. Pour over the chocolate, let sit for 5 minutes, then stir until smooth and glossy. Let cool slightly, then drizzle over the cooled cakes.

Servings:

Makes 6 mini bundt cakes.

Learn More

For further recipes, tips and facts from National Cherry Growers & Industries Foundation, see http://maraschinocherries.org/recipe/mini-cherry-bundt-cakes.