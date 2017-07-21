The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute has a number of programs in the coming months. First up is “Telling the Past: EO 9066 Book Reading for Children.”an afternoon of books readings of World War II camp experiences of people of Japanese ancestry.

This event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at The Bridge: JCI Heritage Center on the second floor at 1964 W 162nd St., Gardena. There is no fee, but donations are welcome.

There will be a wide range of books read all about the Japanese American experience during World War II, with a focus on the time spent in the incarceration camps.

The books include The Bracelet, Fred Korematsu Speaks Up, So Far From the Sea, A Place Where Sunflowers Grow, Baseball Saved Us, and A Fish for Jimmy. There will be special guest reader, Stan Yogi, who has co-authored, co-edited, and whose works have also appeared in the San Francisco Chronical, MELUS, Los Angeles Daily Journal, and several anthologies.

The Heritage Source will be on-site for those who wish to purchase books.

Mediation

A mediation workshop is planned for 10:30 to noon, Saturday, Aug. 19 in Room 207/208. The fee is $5.

This workshop will explore the deeper level of physical relaxation. Meditation is known to reduce anxiety and will help people reach a deeper level of physical relaxation. and experience in-workshop meditation. Grab friends and family to come explore different meditation methods and experience in-workshop meditation. Sign up online or at the JCI office.

Ikebana Workshop

This workshop is slated for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. in room 207/208. The fee is $40 and includes two take-home arrangements.

This is a unique opportunity to learn and participate in the traditional Japanese activity of flower arranging, or Ikebana. Bring friends or make new ones, all while gaining a new talent. To get start you will need to bring your own pair of pruning sheers, which you can also use when practicing at home.