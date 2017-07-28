Bruins roll into final

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

The Mas Fukai Park Bruins cruised to a 17-9 victory over the Dirtbags in the Gardena Parks and Recreation age 13 and under girls’ softball semifinal last Saturday at Rowley Park.

The Bruins, who improved to 7-2, scored in every inning. They built a 17-3 lead. The Dirtbags, also from Fukai Park, scored the game’s final six runs but the Bruins had the game well in hand.

Leyla Urquijo highlighted the Bruins’ win with a grand slam home run.

Starting and winning pitcher Andrea Cervantes also had a fine game, allowing three runs to the Dirtbags.

“It was a great win,” Bruins coach Jesse Monteverde said. “All of our girls did great.”

Michelle Valencia had a three-run home run for the Dirtbags.

The Bruins took on the Rowley Park Wave for the championship Wednesday at Freeman Park.