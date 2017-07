Dancing to the Oldies

Al and Angie Hernandez of San Pedro dance in front of the Nakaoka Community Center during Saturday’s Concert on the Lawn and Ice Cream Social. The performing band was Dan Medina’s K-EARTH 101 Retro Boomers band. The third and final summer concert will feature Pastor John Ward’s Fabulous Esquires Band Saturday, Aug. 12. The show begins at 5 p.m. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets. The concert and ice cream social is free.

Photo by Gary Kohatsu