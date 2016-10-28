Presented by Angry Orchard

(NAPS)—With the arrival of the fall season comes the return of every football fan’s favorite American tradition: tailgating! Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you prepare for game day this year:

•Make sure you’re ready before the game by making a list of everything you need.

•Also check for tailgating rules on the stadium website.

•Cook and prepare ingredients before the outing so you spend less time behind the grill.

•Bring a variety of beverages for the whole crowd. Hard cider makes a great refreshing alternative to beer and wine. Angry Orchard Crisp Apple tastes crisp and refreshing, like taking a bite out of a fresh apple. It is available in 12-oz. and 16-oz. cans. Another fall favorite cider style is Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple and it’s back just in time to kick off football season celebrations. Cinnful Apple features cinnamon spice notes that add hints of cocoa and a little heat, bringing a smooth and refreshing hard cider with a dry, warm finish.

At your next tailgate, amp up your classic American franks and try Pepper Jack Pigs in a Blanket with Angry Orchard Dipping Sauce with a refreshing Angry Balls cocktail. Here’s how:

Pepper Jack Pigs in a Blanket with Angry Orchard Dipping Sauce

1cup Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1cup apple cider vinegar

1½ cups light brown sugar

1slice smoked bacon

3tablespoons butter

2small cloves of garlic

8ounces spicy smoked Cajun sausage or kielbasa, casing removed

4ounces Pepper Jack cheese, cut into ¼- by 1½-inch slices

16pickled jalapeño pepper slices

1tube refrigerated crescent roll dough

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Chop one small clove of garlic. In a small pan over medium heat, melt the butter and stir the garlic into the butter.

Cut the sausage into 2-inch lengths. Split each piece of sausage lengthwise down the middle, stopping just before you cut all the way through. Hold the sausage open and stuff with 1 slice of Pepper Jack and 2 slices of jalapeño.

Remove the crescent rolls from the tube and separate into triangles. Place one piece of sausage lengthwise on the wide end of each piece of dough. Fold the ends toward the center, burrito style, and roll to completely cover the sausage. Pinch the edges of the dough closed. Place on the baking sheet. Brush each roll with the garlic butter.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

To prepare the dipping sauce, place cider, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, one clove of garlic, and bacon in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce to a low simmer and reduce the mixture to ½ the original volume. Remove from the heat and discard the garlic clove and bacon slice. Cool the mixture to room temperature and serve.

Angry Balls

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider

1.5 oz. Fireball Whisky

In a pint glass, combine over ice 1.5 oz. Fireball Whisky and Angry Orchard Crisp Apple.

