(NAPS)—According to the National Pasta Association, there are more than 600 pasta shapes. Factor in the umpteen different ways tosauce, dress and garnish the pasta and the possibilities are nearly endless.

With just a few ingredients, many of which you probably have handy in your pantry, it’s easy to whip up a delicious pasta meal in less than 30 minutes. Add a green salad, some toasted garlic bread, and presto—you have dinner done.

One way to wow your friends and family is with this tasty dish:

Pepper Olive Shrimp Linguine

. 1 lb. fresh linguine pasta

. 2 tablespoons olive oil

. 1 teaspoon minced garlic

. 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1 (12-oz.) jar drained Lindsay®

Red Roasted Peppers (about

13/4 cups), cut into strips 1 (6-oz.) can Lindsay® Sliced

Olives, drained 1 lb. uncooked peeled and

deveined shrimp 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, parsley, chives and crushed red pepper; sauté 1 minute. Add mushrooms and Worcestershire sauce; sauté until mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in red peppers and olives; heat through. Stir in shrimp; sauté until shrimp are opaque. Drain pasta; return to same pot. Add olive mixture and Parmesan cheese to pasta; toss well. Serve family style in a large bowl with tongs or serving utensils.

