Fit for Gold Tutoring and Fitness Academy honors grads

More than 100 family members and civic leaders were on hand to celebrate graduation ceremonies for 42 South Bay area high school seniors who completed the Fit for Gold Tutoring and Fitness Academy presented May 17by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board (SBWIB) at Rogers Park in Inglewood.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. welcomed participants to the 14th annual event and stated, “This is one of my favorite programs because it showcases the very outstanding youth coming out of our area high schools.” Other elected officials participating included: Inglewood City Council members Alex Padilla and George Dotson; Gardena’s Mayor Tasha Cerda and Councilman Mark Henderson; and Torrance Mayor Pat Furey; along with other dignitaries including Andrew DeBlock, Senior Field Representative for the 66th district Assembly member Al Muratsuchi. SBWIB Board Chairman Wayne Spencer and Board member Billy Campbell were also present.

SBWIB Executive Director Jan Vogel presided over the ceremony and praised the Cadets for their dedication and determination to succeed. Mr. Vogel said, “98 percent of the students who complete this rigorous course graduate from high school, and 93 percent of them continue on to college and trade schools.” Mr. Vogel also announced the winners of two $500 scholarships, which were provided by the SBWIB and West Basin Municipal Water District. The recipients were Tony Smith from Gardena, who will be attending Alabama A & M University as an Electrical Engineering major, and Daizjanai Price from Inglewood, who has been accepted to California State University East Bay as a Psychology major.

Established in 2003, Fit For Gold is an after school program that trains high school seniors to provide homework assistance, nutritional information and physical fitness activities to elementary students in grades 3 – 8, while participating in enrichment, mentoring and college readiness activities. The Cadets also learn to develop basic workplace competencies and increase career awareness.

SBWIB partners with local school districts, training providers, after-school programs and other sponsors to present the Fit for Gold curriculum. Cadets work up to 120 hours and are paid a wage funded through the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.