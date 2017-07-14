(NAPS)—When a brand reaches 65 years in business and is still growing, the general assumption is that it’s offering a superior product. While that’s certainly true in the case of Church’s Chicken, which turns hand-battered, double-breaded chicken, fresh-cooked fried chicken and delicious scratch-made honey-butter biscuits into great chicken experiences that guests love, the food is only half of the story.

The other half could prove inspiring to many younger firms.

The equally important flip side of the company’s recipe for success is a commitment to connecting with customers, franchisees and team members. Church’s CEO, Joe Christina, explains: “At the heart of any restaurant business

From its earliest days, one restaurant chain has been all about the chicken.

is a relationship with guests,” he says. “We’ve been proud to make connections with our community since Mr. George Church founded the brand in 1952. That’s only possible through hardworking team members and terrific franchisees around the world who are all dedi- cated to delivering on that heritage.”

Unlike many places, Church’s has built its heritage status through “meaningful connections and uniting people and communities over quality fried chicken.” It calls it “chicken passionates serving other chicken passionates” and it plays out across multiple initiatives.

The company supports scholarships for deserving high school students and donates millions of meals yearly to No Kid Hungry. It’s also one of the first brands to embrace video storytelling through its Church’s Loves Community video series: www.youtube.com/user/ churchschicken.

“Guests and loyal fans don’t simply visit Church’s for our delicious fried chicken and honey-butter biscuits, but also because of memories made here and how we support our communities,” Christina finished.

