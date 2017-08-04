Fukai Gunners capture Pee Wee Division

By Joe SnyderSports Editor

The Mas Fukai Gunners finished their season with an unbeaten 11-0-1 record by downing the Freeman Park Brewers 8-3 in the Gardena Parks and Recreation Pee Wee Baseball championship last Thursday at Freeman Park.

Isaiah Aguilar keyed the Gunners by hitting a grand slam home run and picked up the save as a relief pitcher.

According to coach Joe Aguilar, the Gunners had a good team effort. “Everybody had a hit and did a good job,” Joe Aguilar said of his squad.

The Gunners also had fine pitching performances by starter Tony Munoz and reliever Anthony Urquijo.

For the Brewers, who also had an outstanding season and finished with a 10-2-1 overall mark, pitcher-shortstop Chase Williams had a double and single with two runs batted in.

“We had a pretty good season for what we had on the team,” coach Bert Hornbeck said. “We had a lot of effort from our newcomers.”

The Pee Wee division consists of players ranging from eight to 11 years old.