The Gardena Buddhist Church will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug.12-13 at 1517 W. l66th St., Gardena.

Festival hours are Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. Obon dancing in the adjacent street will be held on both nights from 6 to 8 p.m., under the direction of Mitzi Shimizu and the Dharma School Teachers.

Prior to the dancing, taiko performances will be given by the Jodaiko Group from UC Irvine at 4:45 p.m.; and the Isami Taiko Group from the Gardena Buddhist Church at 5:15 p.m.

Another feature will be Hondo tours given by the Ministerial Staff of the Church. These tours will be at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

A jumper ride, Bingo, and other games (Basketball, Six Ball, Hoop Toss, Line-A-Line, Fishing, Whiffle Ball) as well as a Craft Boutique will be available. Foods featured will be sushi, saimin, beef and chicken teriyaki, snow cones, Spam musubi, corn, hot dogs, chili rice, tamales, and dango.

For additional information, call 310-327-9400.