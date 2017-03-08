Gardena Municipal Elections Update as of Saturday, March 11
Wed March 08, 2017 07:35am
Gardena City General Municipal Election Mayor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Tasha Cerda (N)
|1,039
|21.08%
|Rachel C. Johnson (N)
|1,009
|20.47%
|Mark E. Henderson (N)
|935
|18.97%
|Terrence "Terry" Terauchi (N)
|752
|15.25%
|Daniel "Dan" Medina (N)
|623
|12.64%
|Ronald K. Ikejiri (N)
|493
|10.00%
|Warren Kronberger (N)
|79
|1.60%
Gardena City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rodney G. Tanaka (N)
|2,196
|27.62%
|Harout "Art" Kaskanian (N)
|1,393
|17.52%
|Paulette C. Francis (N)
|1,311
|16.49%
|Charity Chandler-Cole (N)
|971
|12.21%
|Wanda Love (N)
|769
|9.67%
|Nolan Jamora (N)
|487
|6.13%
|Shannon W. Lawrence (N)
|452
|5.68%
|Cammie Le (N)
|372
|4.68%
Gardena City General Municipal Election, City Clerk
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Mina Semenza (N)
|3,989
|100.00%
Gardena City General Municipal Election, City Treasurer
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|J. Ingrid Tsukiyama (N)
|2,949
|66.84%
|Kathleen "Suzy" Evans (N)
|1,463
|33.16%