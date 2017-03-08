Gardena City General Municipal Election Mayor

Votes Percent 1,039 21.08% 1,009 20.47% 935 18.97% 752 15.25% 623 12.64% 493 10.00% 79 1.60%

11 of 11 precincts reporting (100.00%)

Gardena City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 2,196 27.62% 1,393 17.52% 1,311 16.49% 971 12.21% 769 9.67% 487 6.13% 452 5.68% 372 4.68%

11 of 11 precincts reporting (100.00%) | Vote for no more than two

Gardena City General Municipal Election, City Clerk

Votes Percent 3,989 100.00%

11 of 11 precincts reporting (100.00%)

Gardena City General Municipal Election, City Treasurer