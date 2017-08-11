A Gardena woman was recently honored with a Courageous Citizen Award for her bravery in pulling a beating victim out of the way of a moving vehicle meant to run her over, as reported by the Daily Breeze.

Rebecca Madrigal, 48, was presented with the award by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey for her heroics of June 1, 2015.

On that day, Madrigal witnessed Roy Foster Otis, punching and kicking a woman outide of a Gardena bank. Trial testimony indicated Otis wanted to pull his vehicle into an adjacent parking space, but that the woman was blocking his path while she was placing her baby in a car seat.

As Otis assaulted the woman, Madrigal ran toward him and yelled, “Hey, what’s your problem?” Otis returned to his car and began to drive into the parking space despite the victim being on the ground. Madrigal dragged the woman out of the way before she was run over, the article reported.

Otis then parked and walked away. Police arrived shortly after and arrested the 72-year-old man.

In May 2016, a jury convicted Otis of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily harm, injury and assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Gary Kohatsu

Editor