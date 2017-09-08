Gateway-Gardena ‘Electric Week’ just around corner

Many of Gardena/Harbor Gateway’s electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will come together to highlight the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of electric cars during the week of Sep. 9-17. A special event will take place as part of the fifth annual National Drive Electric Week, and is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center, 731 W. 182nd St., Gardena.

This event will consist of onsite electric vehicles on display, related vehicle educational materials, rebates, incentives and vendor displays. Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-64th District) will host the Sept. 16 event.

Other community leaders and organizations are expected to participate in this community event. This is the first community event featuring the electric vehicle technology.

The Harbor Gateway-Gardena event is one of more than 200 across the country (and around the world) where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors will hold electric car parades, “tailpipe-free” tailgate parties, recognition of leaders promoting EVs, launches of new public EV charging stations and other public events.

“This event will be a fantastic opportunity to bring together the many plug-in electric car drivers in the area and educate the public about new electrification innovations,” an event organizer said.

Gipson, the Harbor Gateway North Neighborhood and L.A. South Chamber of Commerce Council partnered together to host this event. Local sponsor is Southern California Edison. Plug In America, the Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association are national organizers. The Nissan LEAF® is the exclusive national automotive sponsor.

For more information about The Harbor Gateway–Gardena National Drive Electric Week event and a complete list of National Drive Electric Week events, visit: driveelectricweek.org.

About Plug In America: Plug In America is the nation’s leading independent consumer voice for accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States. Formed as a non-profit in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information collected from our coalition of plug-in vehicle drivers, through public outreach and education, policy work and a range of technical advisory services. Our expertise represents the world’s deepest pool of experience of driving and living with plug-in vehicles.

The organization conceived National Drive Electric Week and has advanced workplace charging by pioneering ride-and-drive events at such leading corporations as Google, Mattel and Paramount Pictures.. pluginamerica.org

About the Electric Auto Association: The Electric Auto Association, formed in 1967, is a nonprofit educational organization with 75 chapters worldwide that promotes the advancement and widespread adoption of electric vehicles. www.electricauto.org.