Four 2017 graduating seniors received scholarships from the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. From inside left, are Michelle Higa of North (Torrance) High, Bryce Kitagawa of PV Peninsula High, Lauren Hoshiko of North (Torrance) High and Justin Yokota of Torrance High. Flanking the scholars are JCI board of director members, from left, President Charlie Oyagi and Larry Hada, and Executive Director Alison Kochiyama. Higa received the GV Gardeners Association Legacy Scholarship, and will attend UC Berkeley as a Pre-Med major; Kitagawa received the GV JACL Scholarship, and will attend Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., where he will major in entrepreneurship; Hoshiko was awarded the GVJCI Scholarship, and will attend UC Irvine in the fall, majoring in Bio-Med and Engineering; and Yokota, received the Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship. He will attend UC Berkeley and major in Computer Science. The scholarship presentation took place at the June 24-25 GVJCI Matsuri.