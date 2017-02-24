Little Tokyo Service Center will host a free workshop for seniors, their families, and caregivers on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Arepresentative from Fukui Mortuary will discuss practical tips on how to plan for death. Additionally, a representative from the Financial Planning Association of Los Angeles will provide specific information on what to do immediately after the death or injury of a loved one and how to handle the long-term financial implications of death or injury.

“Even when it’s expected, handling the details immediately after the death of a loved one can be like navigating uncharted territory,” an event organizer said. “But it doesn’t have to be. Come to LTSC’s “Preparing for Death” workshop on Feb. 4 and learn about the decisions families have to make, expenses associated with death and who to call for more information when you need it.”

The second workshop will be held on March 4 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. also at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. Little Tokyo Service Center is working with the Foundation for Financial Planning to offer free one-on-one sessions with professionals from the Financial Planning Association.

The individual sessions will cover a wide range of personal finance topics such as budgeting, credit and debt, retirement, taxes, estate planning, small business and more. Japanese interpretations will be provided if needed. There are a limited number of 30-minute sessions so pre-registration is required.

To register, please visit the website www.LTSC.organd sign up, or call LTSC at 213-473-3035.