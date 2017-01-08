GV Lions, Hoodlum Club leads this week’s top contributors

With about three weeks to go in the 2016 season Helping Hands drive to help needy families, coordinator Evette Wedlow-Benjamin says that the goal of $22,000 in contributions is attainable.

“We have taken in $16, 960.59 and need $5,539.41. I have faith we can reach our goal,” Benjamin said.

The Gardena Valley Lions Club and the Gardena Hoodlum Club, Inc. each contributed $200.

Frank and Lidia Onderka, who are both members of the GV Lions, also donated $50.

Besides one $116 donations from an Anonymous source, there were three $100 gifts: Glenn T. Shono, Henry Shimabuku, and from the Second Time Around Seniors Club. Rounding out the monetary gifts was $50 from K. and O. Ota.

Gift cards for the week were given by the Rent Mediation Board at $50 and Faith United Methodist Church at $65. FUMC also gave seven boxes of food.

There is, however, a photo of Harbor Distributing LLC members and their recent food contribution valued at $1,170.

A gift of toys were donated by several groups: Nader’s LA Popular Furniture, 36 and 59 in two separate gifts; six toys from the Rent Mediation Board; 238 by Spark of Love; 2 from an Anonymous source, and 125 toys from an unidentified source.

Since 1981, Helping Hands has brought the gift of Gardena’s care and concern - along with a bundle of holiday gifts - to families in Gardena.

You can assist with Helping Hands with food, new unwrapped toys or monetary donations by dropping them off or mailing them.

Benjamin added that money and toy donations can be made at the Human Services Department (see address below), or at the following Gardena locations: Nader’s La Popular Furniture, 2201 Marine Ave., (the corner of Marine and Van Ness Avenue); the U.S. Bank, 1260 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.; Chase Bank at 1735 W. Artesia Blvd.; Burnt Tortilla Mexican Restaurant, 1427 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.; and the Lucky Duck swim school at 2421 W. Marine Ave.

For a great cause

Now in its 35th year, Gardena’s holiday food drive will benefit more than 400 needy families in the community, and will serve more than 1,700 people with grocery vouchers and gifts for the kids.

Sponsored by the city of Gardena in cooperation with the Gardena Valley News, the holiday food drive began in 1980 as a food basket giveaway to Gardena’s less fortunate.

In recent years, food vouchers to area grocery stores have replaced food baskets, which provides families with a greater selection of food items, including dietary and ethnic items.

Last year, Helping Hands received palettes of canned foods from various groups for the holiday.

The city of Gardena provides all staffing in the Hands drive and all monetary contributions go toward the holiday fund-raiser and the year-round food pantry. No money is used for administrative costs.

As in the past, the Gardena Valley News will publish a list of contributors, with a weekly update of new donors. For more information about Helping Hands, call 310-217-9574.

Checks should be made to “Helping Hands” and can be sent or dropped off at:

City of Gardena

Human Services Department

c/o Helping Hands

1651 W. 162nd St., Gardena, CA 90247

Contact

To learn more about the event, please contact:

City of Gardena Recreation, Human Services, Parks and Facilities Department

Human Services Division

1651 West 162nd St.,

Gardena, CA 90247

Phone: 310-217-9574

E-mail: ebenjamin@ci.gardena.ca.us

CONTRIBUTORS for 2016

Dec. 12

Gardena Valley Lions Club $200

Hoodlum Club, Inc. $200

Anonymous $116

Glenn T. Shono $100

Henry Shimabuku $100

Second Time Around Seniors Club $100

Frank and Lidia Onderka $50

K. and O. Ota $50

Gift Cards

Faith United Methodist Church $65

Rent Mediation Board $50

FOOD

Faith United Methodist Church 7 Boxes

Toys

Spark of Love 238

Undesignated 125

Nader’s LA Popular Furniture 36

Nader’s LA Popular Furniture 59

Rent Mediation Board 6

Anonymous 2

FOOD

Harbor Distributing LLC of Gardena dropped off food valued at $1,170 at the Human Services Department.

Nov. 25

Gardena Management Employee Organization $500

In Memory of Norma Nall $200

Donald Dear $100

Hisashi Nakada $25

* FOR Challengers G9 $50 gift card

* Micaela Bryant 5 bags of food and 2 toys

Unofficial total for Season $11,210

Nov. 18

First Southern Baptist Church $400

Sam’s Autoland $200

Returning to the Lord Christian Church DOC $150

Unofficial total for Season $10,335

** Toys: Nader’s LA Popular Furniture, 29 toys

Nov. 14

Gardena Community of Christ $1,000

South Bay Toyota $1,000

Terry and Betty Kennedy $400

Loyce Holt Dravigne $300

Nader’s LA POPULAR Furniture $300

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3261 $250

Anna Garvin Steuwer $150

Tommy and Miyoko Murakoshi $100

Gardena Mission Chapel $50

Anonymous $35

The Haskell Family $25

Unofficial total for Season $9,585

** Toys: Northrup Grumman Softball Club, 79 toys

Nov. 7

1. Gardena Elks Lodge 1919 $4,000

Unofficial Totalfor Season $6,975

Oct. 31

1. Gardena Community of Christ $1,000

2. El Camino Lions Club $800

3. In Memory of Tom and Jan Gohata $200

4. John and Elaine Nichelson $200

5. June M. Eicker $150

6. In Memory of parents, Richard and Cynthia Woods $100

7. Anonymous $100

8. Gardena Valley Affiliated Committee$100

9. Mas Fujita $100

10. Lutheran Oriental Church $100

11. In Memory of Virginia Castilla $75

12. Sofia Pappathedorou $50

Unofficial Totalfor Season $2,975