The Gardena-Carson Family YMCA has fully embraced summer with several programs designed for kids and families such as YMCA Youth Camp, music lessons, dance classes, and swimming lessons.

Day camp offers almost all of the benefits of traditional camp—new experiences, skill building, a sense of community and lasting friendships—in rural and urban settings while allowing campers to return home each afternoon.

YMCA Youth Camp provides weekly activities from science to sports and arts to adventure that foster learning, and exploration. The potential of children and teens is nurtured by creating opportunities to try something new, build self-esteem and form lasting friendships.

In addition to youth camp, the YMCA is also offering both beginner and intermediate guitar lessons for kids of all ages. Learning basic techniques, reading sheet music and growing their artistic abilities. Guitar lessons will give kids a great way to develop their talent in a fun and nurturing environment.

The music lessons are divided into two levels: beginner and intermediate. Beginner lessons will teach students the basics such as how to read music and how to play single note melodies on the first three strings of the guitar. For students who are proficient in reading staff notation, and who have proven playing ability, intermediate lessons will help students learn more complicated melodies, as well as chords suitable for each individual’s ability.

All throughout July, teens 12-17 years old can join the YMCA for free. In addition to taking advantage of all the Y’s amenities, including swimming pools and basketball courts, thanks to a partnership with the City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles and LA Unified School District, parents and kids can count on the Y this summer for nutritious free meals, part-time job opportunities, awesome programs, and special events, exclusively for teens such as Teen Nights, college readiness classes, and leadership development.

Registration is available at all YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles branch locations. To sign up, teens must be accompanied by an authorized guardian and photo ID is required.

The YMCA is also offering dance classes to provide an outlet for developing self-expression, grace, strength, agility, creativity and balance.

Some of the dance classes offered include ballet, hip hop, jazz, modern dance, and tap. Progressive levels of each class are available for ages 6-18.

The YMCA’s new national swim lessons program ensures the same high-quality experience at every YMCA throughout the country. Utilizing a clear progression track based upon age and ability, participants are able to build confidence to reach swimming skill milestones. As drowning is a leading cause of death among children and adults, all lessons emphasize personal safety around water.

The swim lessons accommodate students of all ages and abilities and provide

personalized attention from expert instructors.

For more information, visit www.ymcala.org/gardena-carson.