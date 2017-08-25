(NAPS)—Here’s food for thought: Experts say mealtime may be the best time for families to relax, reconnect and enjoy each other’s company after a busy day.

In fact, research suggests that having dinner together as a family at least four times a week has positive effects on child development. According to a report by the University of Florida, children who eat dinner with their family are more likely to understand, acknowledge and follow the boundaries and expectations set by their parents.

A decrease in high­risk behaviors is related to the amount of time spent with family—especially during family dinners.

One reason may be because eating dinner together as a family provides an opportunity for conversation with­ out distractions from screens. As you engage your children in conversation, you can teach them how to listen and provide them with a chance to express their own opinions. In addition, conversations at the dinner table can expand a child’s vocabulary and, thus, reading ability.

So when you want to dine with your family but there’s practically no time to cook and you’re tired of take­ out, consider this simple, delicious meal you can make in just minutes. These savory spicy noodles get their flavor from a surprising source: tart­sweet lingon berries.

This tasty, easy and nutritious noo- dle dish can help you have more time for family meals together.

Quick, Sweet and Spicy Lingonberry Noodles

1 Tbsp. olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

1/4 c. sliced green onions 2 bell peppers, thinly sliced into

strips 1 c. sliced mushrooms (such as

cremini) 2 small bok choy

12 oz. prepared Udon noodles 5 Tbsp. oyster sauce

1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar 3 Tbsp. brown sugar 5 Tbsp. Felix Lingonberry jam

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger and stir until fragrant, 1 minute, then add green onions. Cook until softened, 2 minutes. Add peppers and mushrooms and cook until tender, 5 minutes. Add bok choy and stir until wilted. Make sauce, whisking together oyster sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and Felix Lingonberry jam. Combine with vegetables and then add noodles and toss until coated. Serves 6.

Because this is made with lingonberries, it can be good for your family in many ways. The popular fruit from Sweden is loaded with antioxidants and has even been featured as a superfruit on “The Dr. Oz Show.”

