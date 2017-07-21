Student Maria Lowe of Amestoy Elementary School, above, was honored for the Most Inspirational Essay in the Gardena Flag Day contest. This year’s theme was “What the American Flag means to me.” Officials from left are Gardena Chief of Police Ed Medrano, Councilman Rodney Tanaka, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Medina, retired City manager Mitch Lansdell, Councilman Art Kaskanian, City Clerk Mina Semenza, and Mayor Emeritus Donald Dear.

At left, are members of the Gardena Beautiful Committee, which sponsored the Flag Day. From left are Esther Trujillo, Gail Laidenor, and Susana Medina. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Medina is the Beautification Committee Chairman.