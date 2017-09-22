Save money on travel and admission to the LA County Fair by taking Metrolink’s special weekend service trains, which offer a comfortable, convenient and stress-free ride. This gives fun-seekers more time to check out the best attractions, entertainment, shopping and food at the fair.

Metrolink is scheduling an additional evening train and adding stops at the Fairplex Station, located between the Covina Station and Pomona-North Station, on the San Bernardino Line every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 24.

All trains except 351, 352 and 353 will stop at the Fairplex Station. A free shuttle will pick up Metrolink riders at the Fairplex Station and take them to the Yellow Gate entrance into the fair. The additional special weekend train departs the Fairplex at 8:30 p.m. returning back to L.A. Union Station.

Fairgoers can beat traffic and parking fees with a Metrolink $10 Weekend Day Pass on either Saturday or Sunday. On top of that, the LA County Fair is offering Metrolink riders discounted online single-day admission tickets: $12 adult and $6 child when purchasing them online at lacountyfair.comand using the promo code Metrolink.

Since 1993, Metrolink has been making special weekend stops on the San Bernardino Line at the Fairplex Station. The new additional Metrolink service is made possible by funding from Los Angeles County Metro.

For details on Metrolink’s LA County Fair schedule and promotion, please visit metrolinktrains.com/lacountyfair.