Includes all weekday home games during July and August

Take Metrolink to Angels games in July and August, as children 18 and younger ride free.

Adult tickets for the special train service are only $7, along with $6 senior/disabled fares. Metrolink’s Angels Express allows fans to avoid traffic jams and parking fees, while saving gas and money by skipping the car trip.

If the low train prices, while avoiding traffic wasn’t enough, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is offering additional prizes to riders. Fans can use promo code “OCTA” to receive 50 percent off select Angels baseball game tickets.

Visit Angels.com/OCTA for details. Fans can also enter to win Angels Express tickets, t-shirts or baseball caps at AngelsExpress.net.

Metrolink provides rail service to all Angels weekday home games that start at 7:07 p.m. Train tickets are available on the day of the game through Metrolink’s mobile app and from train station ticket machines.

The rail service operates to Anaheim’s ARTIC station, immediately adjacent to Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with connections to and from Los Angeles Union Station and all stations along the Orange County Line.

Service from Riverside County is also available for Friday night home games that start at 7:07 p.m., with a transfer at the City of Orange Station to Anaheim.

Angels Express trains arrive at least 30 minutes before game time, while return trains to Oceanside and Los Angeles leave 30 minutes after the final out, but no later than 11:30 p.m.

Metrolink’s Angels Express service is provided by OCTA, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC). This service is a joint demonstration project made possible in part by the Clean Transportation Funding from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC). The special Metrolink service has been running since 2011.

For more information about Metrolink, please visit www.metrolinktrains.com.