Ocean Friendly Garden adds eco-touch to Mayme Dear Library

By DeAnne Blackmon

West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) and the City of Gardena hosted a ribbon- cutting ceremony on July 20 that unveiled an Ocean Friendly Garden at the Mayme Dear Memorial Library, a County of Los Angeles Public Library in the city of Gardena.

“It’s especially important to make sure we’re still conserving water with these warmer temperatures,” Donald Dear, West Basin Division V Director said. “Programs like the Ocean Friendly Gardens allow the community to get a better look at how to make conservation an everyday way of life.”

Gardena Mayor Tasha Cerda joined Dear, and more than 50 officials, community members and event partners to celebrate the grand unveiling.

“I'm excited that the City of Gardena will demonstrate an Eco Friendly Garden to all who pass by and visit Mayme Dear Library, with the hope that this garden will encourage future generations to see the benefits of Conservation,” Cerda said.

Installed with the help of Gardena residents, the 2,240 square-foot sustainable garden demonstrates drought-tolerant techniques and encourages residents to implement similar gardens at home. This particular garden contains: drip irrigation, runoff capture, a permeable pathway, mulch and California native plants.

The OFG Landscape Program is comprised of four major components. The construction of Ocean Friendly Demonstration Gardens at public sites is a key component, along with various workshops, events and rebates. The program aims to conserve water while still creating aesthetically pleasing gardens, addressing runoff problems and reducing outdoor water usage by 20 to 50 percent. To date, West Basin has completed 15 of its 16 planned OFGs throughout its 185 square mile service area.

Attendees included local residents, members of the Gardena Valley Friends of the Library, and a representative from the office of Los Angeles County Board Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. Supervisor Ridley-Thomas’ Deputy, Lacey Johnson presented a certificate to West Basin, recognizing the District for its contributions to Los Angeles County.

“In addition to enhancing the look and feel of the Gardena Library, our hope is that this garden will inspire our library patrons to enhance their own gardens in a way that promotes sustainability and water conservation,” Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Chairman Mark Ridley-Thomas said.

The project was funded by the California Department of Water Resources and the County of Los Angeles Public Library. It was built in partnership with the County of Los Angeles Public Library, City of Gardena, Golden State Water Company, G3 Green Gardens Group, and Surfrider Foundation.

For more information about West Basin’s Ocean Friendly Garden and other water conservation programs, visit www.westbasin.org.