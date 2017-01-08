Police Blotter - Dec. 22
Nov. 17 to Dec. 15
ROBBERY
1400 block of West Gardena Boulevard
Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
A cell phone was reported taken from a victim.
1100 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Monday, Nov. 21 at 8:45 p.m.
Jewelry-precious metal reported taken.
South Crenshaw Boulevard and West Rosecrans Avenue
Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.
There were 2 suspects, both male.
1700 block of West 149th Street
Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9:40 p.m.
Currency and food reported taken. There were 3 suspects, all male and between the age of 16 and 20.
2200 block of West Marine Avenue
Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:41 p.m.
The suspect was described as male, around age 22.
2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8:26 p.m.
Computer-aided dispatch.
1600 block of West 130th Street
Wednesday Nov.30 at 7:18 p.m.
There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 25.
1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 2 at 11:24 p.m.
Currency reported taken. There were 2 suspects, both male.
2900 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:34 p.m.
Clothing, wigs and toys reported taken. Arrested were 2 females, ages 51 and 54.
1000 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:25 p.m.
Currency reported taken. Arrested were 2 females.
14400 block of South Budlong Avenue
Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:54 p.m.
The suspect was described as a male, around age 20.
2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 1:34 p.m.
There were 5 male suspects, all around age 20.
West 155th Street and South Van Buren Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3:12 to 4:08 p.m.
Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 39, and driving possibly a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima.
1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Computer-aided dispatch. Sunday, Dec. 11
Carjacking
1100 block of West 135th Street
Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:15 a.m.
There were 2 suspects, both male and one man around age 35. They drove away in a stolen tan 1997 Toyota Corolla
1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Wednesday, Dec. at 4:43 p.m.
1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
A computer-aided dispatch.
1700 block of West 146th Street
Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8:40 pm.
The suspect wasmale.
BURGLARY
Residential
14700 block of South Purche Avenue
Sunday to Saturday, Nov. 13-19
Household appliances and tools reported taken from an overhead garage.
Attempt (commercial)
2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:02 p.m.
Somebody attempted to steal Jewelry/precious metal.
Commercial
2100 block of West 154th Place
Monday, Nov. 28 at 3:08 p.m.
TVs reported taken
Residential
13200 block of South Budlong Avenue
Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
House key was reported taken. There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 16.
Residential
2600 block of West 143rd Place
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:35 p.m.
Entry was through a smashed window.
Attempt - Residential
14100 block of South Van Buren Court
Friday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
A glass door was smashed for entry.
Residential
15100 block of south Budlong Avenue
Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Reported stolen were jewelry/precious metal, clothing and wigs. A glass window was smashed. There were 2 suspect, a male and female.
Residential
14200 block of South Brighton Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8;30 to 11:35 a.m.
Reported taken were four Dickie-brand pants, shirt and socks. There were 2 suspects, a male and female.
Residential
1800 block of West 134th Place.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 12:06 p.m.
A door was smashed.
Residential
15800 block of South La Salle Avenue
Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
Reported stolen were jewelry/precious metal, video equipment, computers and games. A door was found smashed.
Residential
1700 block of West 152nd Street
Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 8:50 p.m.
Residential
15900 block of South Denker Avenue
Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:38 p.m.
Purses, wallets, currency and credit card were reported taken.
Residential
2400 block of West 155th Street
Thursday, Dec. 8 from 12:30 to 12:32 p.m.
A window was found smashed. The suspect was male, and approx. age 21.
Commercial
13400 bock of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 9 from 3:21 to 11 a.m.
The suspect was only described as being male.
Residential
15400 block of South Berendo Avenue
Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon
A door was found smashed.
Residential
1700 block of West 168th Street
Sunday, Dec. Oct 9 to Friday, Dec. 9
Residential
15800 block of South St. Andrews Place
Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 10
Attempt only.
VEHICLE BURGLARY
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2:50 to 4:30 a.m.
A window was found smashed.
1400 block of West Gardena Boulevard
Friday to Saturday, Nov. 11-12
A window was smashed.
1700 block of West 162nd Street
Tuesday, to Wednesday, Nov. 15-16
13600 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:25 p.m.
A wrench/hammer was used to smash a window.
1300 block of West 126th Street
Friday, Nov. 11 at 12:01 a.m.
Recovered was a green 1997 Honda Accord. Arrested was a male, 21. There were 2 other males who were suspects.
1200 block of West 162nd Street
Friday to Saturday, Nov. 18-19
Video equipment, computers and games reported taken.
15100 block of South Casimir Avenue
Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 22-23
A window was found smashed.
15700 block of South Van Ness Avenue
Thursday to Friday, Nov. 24-25
16100 block of South St. Andrews Place
Saturday, Nov 26 from 1 to 6 p.m
1500 block of West 152nd Street
Saturday to Sunday, Nov. 26-27.
Tools reported taken. A person punched the door lock to gain entrance.
15200 block of South Purche Avenue
Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:53 p.m.
1500 block of West Marine Avenue
Friday to Monday, Nov. 25-28
Power tools reported taken
1200 block of West 168th Street
Saturday to Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Nov. 29
100 Amethyst Court
Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 29-30
Nike Air Jordan shoes and a gray backpack were reported stolen. A window was smashed for entry.
1200 block of West Electric Street
Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Wednesday, Nov. 30
Purses and wallets were reported taken from a vehicle that may not have been locked.
15800 block of South Western Avenue
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:10 p.m.
A make-up bag and make-up accessories was reported stolen. The burglar smashed the window to enter the vehicle.
14000 block of South Budlong Avenue
Thursday to Friday, Dec. 1-2
Currency reported taken, as well as baptism items. The suspect entered through an open door.
13200 block of South Western Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Video equipment, computers and games reported taken. A window was smashed.
West 139th Street and South Western Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Auto accessories reported taken.
2100 block of West 139th Street
Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:47 a.m.
Auto accessories reported taken.
1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Monday, Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.
A window was smashed.
1700 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.
14400 block of South Raymond Avenue
Monday, Dec. 12 from 12:35 to 12:55 p.m.
UPS packages reported taken.
GRAND THEFT AUTO
1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:06 p.m.
Stolen was a gray 2014 Kia Rio.
14000 block of South Budlong Avenue
Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:26 p.m.
Stolen was a 2008 Toyota Sienna Van.
14000 block of South Budlong
Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:26 p.m
Stolen was a silver 2015 Toyota Prius.
15000 block of South Van Buren Avenue
Friday, Nov. 18 at 9:41 a.m.
Stolen was a blue/green 1996 Honda Civic.
1700 block of West 162nd Street
Friday, Nov. 18 at 1:46 p.m.
Stolen was a red 2009 Duca motorcycle.
West 160th Street and South Berendo Avenue
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 a.m.
Stolen was a white 2001 Toyota Avalon.
2700 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:43 p.m.
Stolen was a black and purple 2009 Honda motorcycle.
15900 block of South Western Avenue
Monday, Nov. 21 at 9:57 a.m.
Stolen was a white 2014 Honda Civic.
14700 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Monday, Nov. 21 at 3:36 p.m.
Stolen was a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra.
1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.
Stolen was a black 2006 Mercedes X43.
13200 block of South St. Andrews Place
Saturday, Nov. 19 to Tuesday, Nov. 22
Stolen was a gray 2017 Kia Sorenta.
17700 block of South Western Avenue
Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6:03 p.m.
Stolen was a silver 1991 Buick LeSabre.
16800 block of South Dalton Avenue
Sunday to Monday, Nov. 27-28
Stolen was a white 2005 Chevy C15 van.
12900 block of South Vermont Avenue
Sunday to Monday, Nov. 27-28
Stolen was a green 2002 Cadillac Escalade.
1700 block of West 144th Street
Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:29 p.m.
Stolen was a black 2016 Chrysler 200.
13500 block of South Vermont Avenue
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:35 a.m.
Stolen was a red 2004 Kia Rio.
1200 block of West 164th Street
Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7;35 a.m.
Stolen was a white 1994 GMC Serra.
1100 block of West Marine Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:14 p.m.
Stolen was a white 1999 Nissan Sentra.
15800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.
1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:02 a.m.
Stolen was a silver 1997 Honda Accord.
1100 block of West Cassidy Street
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:25 a.m.
Stolen was a red 1989 Toyota Truck.
15800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.
1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Monday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Stolen was a pink 2002 Cadillac Escalade.
14500 block of South Gramercy Place
Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m.
Tools reported taken. A door lock was punched by the suspect to enter vehicle. The suspect was indistinguishable between male and female.
14700 block of South Budlong Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:02 a.m.
14700 block of South Van Ness Avenue
Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:35 a.m.
Stolen was a blue 1988 Honda Civic.
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 9 at 10”23 p.m.
Stolen was a green 1992 Honda Accord.
1500 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:02 a.m.
Stolen was a white 2001 Honda Civic.
2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:45 to 5:22 p.m.
Stolen was a black 2009 Harley Davidson bike.
14200 block of South Van Ness Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
Stolen was a white 2016 Ford truck.
16000 block of South Manhattan Place
Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 10-11
Stolen was a gray 1990 Toyota Camry.
1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 11 a.m.
Stolen was a black 1997 Honda Civic.
1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:44 p.m.
Arrested was a male, 46.
13100 block of South Purche Avenue
Sunday to Monday, Dec. 11-12
Stolen was a blue Honda Odyssey.
1100 block of West 135th Street
Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Stolen was a white 2000 Honda Civic.
2100 block of West El Segundo Boulevard
Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
15500 block of South Budlong Place
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 3:59 a.m.
Stolen was a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup.
2100 block of West 157th Street
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12:31 p.m.
Stolen was a silver 1996 Honda Accord.
THEFT (petty, $0-950; grand theft, more than $950)
Grand
12900 block of South Vermont Avenue
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 1:52 p.m.
A saw drill was used to enter the premises.
Petty
1500 block of West 178th Street
Tuesday, Nov. 8-22
Reported stolen was an Ingersol Rand Impact tool. The suspect was described only as male.
Grand
1300 block West 130th Street
Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3:40 to 3:50 p.m.
Jewelry-precious metal reported taken.
Petty
2400 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Friday, Nov. 25 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.
Reported stolen was a blue-green Solarwind Beach Cruiser.
Shoplifting
2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:22 p.m.
Reported stolen was a Nest smoke/carbon monoxide detector. There were 2 suspects, both male.
Grand
16200 block of South Western Avenue
Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:03 p.m.
A cell phone, clothing and wigs were reported taken. The suspect was described as male, approx. 20.
Petty
1100 block of West Electric Street
Saturday to Tuesday, Aug. 27 to Nov. 29
A pinkish red Flagstone, white granite landscaping rocks were reported taken. There were 2 suspects, both male, approx. ages40 and 45. They were seen driving a silver 2003 Mazda Pro.
Grand
13800 block of South Catalina Avenue
Saturday to Tuesday, Nov. 12-29
Firearms were reported stolen.
Petty
1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:35 a.m.
Candies reported taken. The suspect was male.
Petty
17100 block of South Gramercy Place
Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 29-30
Mail and vehicle registration were reported taken.
Petty
1200 block of West 160th Street
Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Reported stolen were 2 packages of Hallmark Cards. The suspect was female.
Petty
2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2:37 to 2:47 p.m.
The suspect was described as male, approx. age 30.
Grand
15400 block of South Normandie Avenue
Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:05 p.m.
A cell phone was reported stolen. There were 2 suspects, both male. One suspect was thought to be around age 20.
Shoplifting
1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:15 a.m.
The suspect was described as a female, around age 20.
Petty
16000 block of South La Salle Avenue
Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.
Miscellaneous items reported stolen. A door was pried for entry.
Shoplifting
2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:49 a.m.
Household appliances reported taken. Arrested was a male, age 20.
Shoplifting
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4:04 p.m.
Computer equipment reported taken. Suspect was male, age 57.
Petty
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 to 8:35 p.m.
There were 2 suspects, both male and approx. age 30.
Grand
12900 block of South Western Avenue
Friday to Monday, Dec. 9-12
A towable compressor was reported stolen.
Grand
2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Monday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 15
Grand
13700 block of South Gramercy Place
Thursday, Dec. 15 from 11:10 to 11:15 a.m.