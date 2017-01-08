Nov. 17 to Dec. 15

ROBBERY

1400 block of West Gardena Boulevard

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

A cell phone was reported taken from a victim.

1100 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Monday, Nov. 21 at 8:45 p.m.

Jewelry-precious metal reported taken.

South Crenshaw Boulevard and West Rosecrans Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

There were 2 suspects, both male.

1700 block of West 149th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9:40 p.m.

Currency and food reported taken. There were 3 suspects, all male and between the age of 16 and 20.

2200 block of West Marine Avenue

Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:41 p.m.

The suspect was described as male, around age 22.

2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8:26 p.m.

Computer-aided dispatch.

1600 block of West 130th Street

Wednesday Nov.30 at 7:18 p.m.

There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 25.

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 2 at 11:24 p.m.

Currency reported taken. There were 2 suspects, both male.

2900 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:34 p.m.

Clothing, wigs and toys reported taken. Arrested were 2 females, ages 51 and 54.

1000 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:25 p.m.

Currency reported taken. Arrested were 2 females.

14400 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:54 p.m.

The suspect was described as a male, around age 20.

2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 1:34 p.m.

There were 5 male suspects, all around age 20.

West 155th Street and South Van Buren Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3:12 to 4:08 p.m.

Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 39, and driving possibly a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima.

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Computer-aided dispatch. Sunday, Dec. 11

Carjacking

1100 block of West 135th Street

Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:15 a.m.

There were 2 suspects, both male and one man around age 35. They drove away in a stolen tan 1997 Toyota Corolla

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. at 4:43 p.m.

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

A computer-aided dispatch.

1700 block of West 146th Street

Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8:40 pm.

The suspect wasmale.

BURGLARY

Residential

14700 block of South Purche Avenue

Sunday to Saturday, Nov. 13-19

Household appliances and tools reported taken from an overhead garage.

Attempt (commercial)

2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:02 p.m.

Somebody attempted to steal Jewelry/precious metal.

Commercial

2100 block of West 154th Place

Monday, Nov. 28 at 3:08 p.m.

TVs reported taken

Residential

13200 block of South Budlong Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

House key was reported taken. There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 16.

Residential

2600 block of West 143rd Place

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:35 p.m.

Entry was through a smashed window.

Attempt - Residential

14100 block of South Van Buren Court

Friday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

A glass door was smashed for entry.

Residential

15100 block of south Budlong Avenue

Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Reported stolen were jewelry/precious metal, clothing and wigs. A glass window was smashed. There were 2 suspect, a male and female.

Residential

14200 block of South Brighton Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8;30 to 11:35 a.m.

Reported taken were four Dickie-brand pants, shirt and socks. There were 2 suspects, a male and female.

Residential

1800 block of West 134th Place.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 12:06 p.m.

A door was smashed.

Residential

15800 block of South La Salle Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Reported stolen were jewelry/precious metal, video equipment, computers and games. A door was found smashed.

Residential

1700 block of West 152nd Street

Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 8:50 p.m.

Residential

15900 block of South Denker Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:38 p.m.

Purses, wallets, currency and credit card were reported taken.

Residential

2400 block of West 155th Street

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 12:30 to 12:32 p.m.

A window was found smashed. The suspect was male, and approx. age 21.

Commercial

13400 bock of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 from 3:21 to 11 a.m.

The suspect was only described as being male.

Residential

15400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon

A door was found smashed.

Residential

1700 block of West 168th Street

Sunday, Dec. Oct 9 to Friday, Dec. 9

Residential

15800 block of South St. Andrews Place

Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 10

Attempt only.

VEHICLE BURGLARY

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2:50 to 4:30 a.m.

A window was found smashed.

1400 block of West Gardena Boulevard

Friday to Saturday, Nov. 11-12

A window was smashed.

1700 block of West 162nd Street

Tuesday, to Wednesday, Nov. 15-16

13600 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:25 p.m.

A wrench/hammer was used to smash a window.

1300 block of West 126th Street

Friday, Nov. 11 at 12:01 a.m.

Recovered was a green 1997 Honda Accord. Arrested was a male, 21. There were 2 other males who were suspects.

1200 block of West 162nd Street

Friday to Saturday, Nov. 18-19

Video equipment, computers and games reported taken.

15100 block of South Casimir Avenue

Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 22-23

A window was found smashed.

15700 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Thursday to Friday, Nov. 24-25

16100 block of South St. Andrews Place

Saturday, Nov 26 from 1 to 6 p.m

1500 block of West 152nd Street

Saturday to Sunday, Nov. 26-27.

Tools reported taken. A person punched the door lock to gain entrance.

15200 block of South Purche Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:53 p.m.

1500 block of West Marine Avenue

Friday to Monday, Nov. 25-28

Power tools reported taken

1200 block of West 168th Street

Saturday to Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Nov. 29

100 Amethyst Court

Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 29-30

Nike Air Jordan shoes and a gray backpack were reported stolen. A window was smashed for entry.

1200 block of West Electric Street

Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Wednesday, Nov. 30

Purses and wallets were reported taken from a vehicle that may not have been locked.

15800 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:10 p.m.

A make-up bag and make-up accessories was reported stolen. The burglar smashed the window to enter the vehicle.

14000 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday to Friday, Dec. 1-2

Currency reported taken, as well as baptism items. The suspect entered through an open door.

13200 block of South Western Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Video equipment, computers and games reported taken. A window was smashed.

West 139th Street and South Western Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Auto accessories reported taken.

2100 block of West 139th Street

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:47 a.m.

Auto accessories reported taken.

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Monday, Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.

A window was smashed.

1700 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

14400 block of South Raymond Avenue

Monday, Dec. 12 from 12:35 to 12:55 p.m.

UPS packages reported taken.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:06 p.m.

Stolen was a gray 2014 Kia Rio.

14000 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:26 p.m.

Stolen was a 2008 Toyota Sienna Van.

14000 block of South Budlong

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:26 p.m

Stolen was a silver 2015 Toyota Prius.

15000 block of South Van Buren Avenue

Friday, Nov. 18 at 9:41 a.m.

Stolen was a blue/green 1996 Honda Civic.

1700 block of West 162nd Street

Friday, Nov. 18 at 1:46 p.m.

Stolen was a red 2009 Duca motorcycle.

West 160th Street and South Berendo Avenue

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2001 Toyota Avalon.

2700 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:43 p.m.

Stolen was a black and purple 2009 Honda motorcycle.

15900 block of South Western Avenue

Monday, Nov. 21 at 9:57 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2014 Honda Civic.

14700 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Monday, Nov. 21 at 3:36 p.m.

Stolen was a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra.

1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2006 Mercedes X43.

13200 block of South St. Andrews Place

Saturday, Nov. 19 to Tuesday, Nov. 22

Stolen was a gray 2017 Kia Sorenta.

17700 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6:03 p.m.

Stolen was a silver 1991 Buick LeSabre.

16800 block of South Dalton Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Nov. 27-28

Stolen was a white 2005 Chevy C15 van.

12900 block of South Vermont Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Nov. 27-28

Stolen was a green 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

1700 block of West 144th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:29 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2016 Chrysler 200.

13500 block of South Vermont Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:35 a.m.

Stolen was a red 2004 Kia Rio.

1200 block of West 164th Street

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7;35 a.m.

Stolen was a white 1994 GMC Serra.

1100 block of West Marine Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:14 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1999 Nissan Sentra.

15800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:02 a.m.

Stolen was a silver 1997 Honda Accord.

1100 block of West Cassidy Street

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:25 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1989 Toyota Truck.

15800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.

1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Stolen was a pink 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

14500 block of South Gramercy Place

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m.

Tools reported taken. A door lock was punched by the suspect to enter vehicle. The suspect was indistinguishable between male and female.

14700 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:02 a.m.

14700 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:35 a.m.

Stolen was a blue 1988 Honda Civic.

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 at 10”23 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1992 Honda Accord.

1500 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:02 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2001 Honda Civic.

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:45 to 5:22 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2009 Harley Davidson bike.

14200 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Stolen was a white 2016 Ford truck.

16000 block of South Manhattan Place

Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 10-11

Stolen was a gray 1990 Toyota Camry.

1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 11 a.m.

Stolen was a black 1997 Honda Civic.

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:44 p.m.

Arrested was a male, 46.

13100 block of South Purche Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Dec. 11-12

Stolen was a blue Honda Odyssey.

1100 block of West 135th Street

Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Stolen was a white 2000 Honda Civic.

2100 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

15500 block of South Budlong Place

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 3:59 a.m.

Stolen was a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup.

2100 block of West 157th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12:31 p.m.

Stolen was a silver 1996 Honda Accord.

THEFT (petty, $0-950; grand theft, more than $950)

Grand

12900 block of South Vermont Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 1:52 p.m.

A saw drill was used to enter the premises.

Petty

1500 block of West 178th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 8-22

Reported stolen was an Ingersol Rand Impact tool. The suspect was described only as male.

Grand

1300 block West 130th Street

Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3:40 to 3:50 p.m.

Jewelry-precious metal reported taken.

Petty

2400 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Friday, Nov. 25 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

Reported stolen was a blue-green Solarwind Beach Cruiser.

Shoplifting

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:22 p.m.

Reported stolen was a Nest smoke/carbon monoxide detector. There were 2 suspects, both male.

Grand

16200 block of South Western Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:03 p.m.

A cell phone, clothing and wigs were reported taken. The suspect was described as male, approx. 20.

Petty

1100 block of West Electric Street

Saturday to Tuesday, Aug. 27 to Nov. 29

A pinkish red Flagstone, white granite landscaping rocks were reported taken. There were 2 suspects, both male, approx. ages40 and 45. They were seen driving a silver 2003 Mazda Pro.

Grand

13800 block of South Catalina Avenue

Saturday to Tuesday, Nov. 12-29

Firearms were reported stolen.

Petty

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:35 a.m.

Candies reported taken. The suspect was male.

Petty

17100 block of South Gramercy Place

Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 29-30

Mail and vehicle registration were reported taken.

Petty

1200 block of West 160th Street

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Reported stolen were 2 packages of Hallmark Cards. The suspect was female.

Petty

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2:37 to 2:47 p.m.

The suspect was described as male, approx. age 30.

Grand

15400 block of South Normandie Avenue

Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:05 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen. There were 2 suspects, both male. One suspect was thought to be around age 20.

Shoplifting

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:15 a.m.

The suspect was described as a female, around age 20.

Petty

16000 block of South La Salle Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.

Miscellaneous items reported stolen. A door was pried for entry.

Shoplifting

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:49 a.m.

Household appliances reported taken. Arrested was a male, age 20.

Shoplifting

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4:04 p.m.

Computer equipment reported taken. Suspect was male, age 57.

Petty

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 to 8:35 p.m.

There were 2 suspects, both male and approx. age 30.

Grand

12900 block of South Western Avenue

Friday to Monday, Dec. 9-12

A towable compressor was reported stolen.

Grand

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 15

Grand

13700 block of South Gramercy Place

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 11:10 to 11:15 a.m.