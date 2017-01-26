Nov. 24 to Dec. 22

ROBBERY

2200 block of West Marine Avenue

Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:41 p.m.

The suspect was described as male, around age 22.

2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8:26 p.m.

Computer-aided dispatch.

1600 block of West 130th Street

Wednesday Nov.30 at 7:18 p.m.

There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 25.

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 2 at 11:24 p.m.

Currency reported taken. There were 2 suspects, both male.

2900 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:34 p.m.

Clothing, wigs and toys reported taken. Arrested were 2 females, ages 51 and 54.

1000 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:25 p.m.

Currency reported taken. Arrested were 2 females.

14400 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:54 p.m.

The suspect was described as a male, around age 20.

2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 1:34 p.m.

There were 5 male suspects, all around age 20.

West 155th Street and South Van Buren Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3:12 to 4:08 p.m.

Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 39, and driving possibly a gray 2004 Nissan Maxima.

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Computer-aided dispatch. Sunday, Dec. 11

Carjacking

1100 block of West 135th Street

Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:15 a.m.

There were 2 suspects, both male and one man around age 35. They drove away in a stolen tan 1997 Toyota Corolla

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. at 4:43 p.m.

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

A computer-aided dispatch.

1700 block of West 146th Street

Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8:40 pm.

The suspect was a male.

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

A computer-assisted dispatch.

2000 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The suspect appeared to be armed with a fireman. He was described as male, around age 20.

South Budlong Avenue and West Rosecrans Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

A wallet was reported stolen. The suspect description was male, age undetermined.

1400 block of West 139th Street

Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 12:40 to 12:52 a.m.

Carjacking. Suspect was described as male, and took a Toyota Tacoma pickup.

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8:54 p.m.

The suspect was female, approx. age 30, and seen driving a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla.

BURGLARY

Attempt (commercial)

2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:02 p.m.

Somebody attempted to steal Jewelry/precious metal.

Commercial

2100 block of West 154th Place

Monday, Nov. 28 at 3:08 p.m.

TVs reported taken

Residential

13200 block of South Budlong Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

House key was reported taken. There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 16.

Residential

2600 block of West 143rd Place

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:35 p.m.

Entry was through a smashed window.

Attempt - Residential

14100 block of South Van Buren Court

Friday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

A glass door was smashed for entry.

Residential

15100 block of south Budlong Avenue

Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Reported stolen were jewelry/precious metal, clothing and wigs. A glass window was smashed. There were 2 suspect, a male and female.

Residential

14200 block of South Brighton Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8;30 to 11:35 a.m.

Reported taken were four Dickie-brand pants, shirt and socks. There were 2 suspects, a male and female.

Residential

1800 block of West 134th Place.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 12:06 p.m.

A door was smashed.

Residential

15800 block of South La Salle Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Reported stolen were jewelry/precious metal, video equipment, computers and games. A door was found smashed.

Residential

1700 block of West 152nd Street

Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 8:50 p.m.

Residential

15900 block of South Denker Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10:38 p.m.

Purses, wallets, currency and credit card were reported taken.

Residential

2500 block of West 155th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 9:55 to 10 a.m.

Reported taken were a welding machine and a jack hammer. The suspect was described as male, around age 35.

Residential

15800 block of South St. Andrews Place

Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 10

Attempt only.

Residential

2400 block of West 155th Street

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 12:30 to 12:32 p.m.

A window was found smashed. The suspect was male, and approx. age 21.

Commercial

13400 bock of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 from 3:21 to 11 a.m.

The suspect was only described as being male.

Residential

15400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon

A door was found smashed.

Residential

1700 block of West 168th Street

Sunday, Dec. Oct 9 to Friday, Dec. 9

Residential

15800 block of South St. Andrews Place

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11:32 a.m.

A sliding glass door was smashed.

Commercial

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 3:50 to 4 p.m.

Clothing, wigs, toys and household appliances were reported taken. Arrested was a female, age 22.

Residential

1300 block of West 168th Street

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 8 a.m.

Miscellaneous items reported taken. Somebody pried a lock.

Commercial

15200 block of South Western Avenue

Food reported taken. A glass door was smashed.

Residential

14700 block of South Roxton Avenue

Friday, Dec. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to noon

Reported taken were currency, computer equipment, jewelry-precious metal. Entry was through an unlocked door.

Commercial

16900 block of South Western Avenue

Friday, Dec. 16 at 2:15 p.m.

Sporting goods were reported taken. There were 4 suspects, 2 males and 2 females, all estimated to be 30 in age.

Residential

15700 bock of South Crenshaw Boulevard

The suspect was described only as male.

Commercial

1100 block of West 162nd Street

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:15 a.m.

Arrested was a male, age 20.

Residential

Residential

15300 block of South Spinning Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:18 a.m.

The male suspect was seen driving a white 2016 Chevy Equinox

Residential

144000 block of South Wadkins Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4:20 p.m.

There were 2 suspects, both age approx. age 20.

Residential

16300 block of South Manhattan Place

Tuesday to Wednesday, Dec. 20-21

A sliding door was smashed.

VEHICLE BURGLARY

15700 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Thursday to Friday, Nov. 24-25

16100 block of South St. Andrews Place

Saturday, Nov 26 from 1 to 6 p.m

1500 block of West 152nd Street

Saturday to Sunday, Nov. 26-27.

Tools reported taken. A person punched the door lock to gain entrance.

15200 block of South Purche Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:53 p.m.

1500 block of West Marine Avenue

Friday to Monday, Nov. 25-28

Power tools reported taken

1200 block of West 168th Street

Saturday to Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Nov. 29

100 Amethyst Court

Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 29-30

Nike Air Jordan shoes and a gray backpack were reported stolen. A window was smashed for entry.

1200 block of West Electric Street

Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Wednesday, Nov. 30

Purses and wallets were reported taken from a vehicle that may not have been locked.

15800 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:10 p.m.

A make-up bag and make-up accessories was reported stolen. The burglar smashed the window to enter the vehicle.

14000 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday to Friday, Dec. 1-2

Currency reported taken, as well as baptism items. The suspect entered through an open door.

13200 block of South Western Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Video equipment, computers and games reported taken. A window was smashed.

West 139th Street and South Western Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Auto accessories reported taken.

2100 block of West 139th Street

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7:47 a.m.

Auto accessories reported taken.

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Monday, Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.

A window was smashed.

1700 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

14400 block of South Raymond Avenue

Monday, Dec. 12 from 12:35 to 12:55 p.m.

UPS packages reported taken.

1500 block of West 178th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 5:30 a.m.

Radio, stereo equipment and tools reported taken.

15700 block of South Halldale Avenue

Friday to Saturday, Dec. 16-17

Cell phone reported taken. A lock was picked.

15700 block of South Halldale Avenue

Friday to Saturday, Dec. 16-17

Clothing, wigs, video equipment, computers and games reported taken. A window was found smashed.

16400 South Raymond Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Black messenger bag taken. A window was smashed.

15300 block of South Normandie Avenue

Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 21-22

15300 block of Sputh Normanide Avenue

A window was smashed.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

17700 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6:03 p.m.

Stolen was a silver 1991 Buick LeSabre.

16800 block of South Dalton Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Nov. 27-28

Stolen was a white 2005 Chevy C15 van.

12900 block of South Vermont Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Nov. 27-28

Stolen was a green 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

1700 block of West 144th Street

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:29 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2016 Chrysler 200.

13500 block of South Vermont Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:35 a.m.

Stolen was a red 2004 Kia Rio.

1200 block of West 164th Street

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7;35 a.m.

Stolen was a white 1994 GMC Serra.

1100 block of West Marine Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:14 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1999 Nissan Sentra.

15800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:02 a.m.

Stolen was a silver 1997 Honda Accord.

1100 block of West Cassidy Street

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:25 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1989 Toyota Truck.

15800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.

1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Stolen was a pink 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

14500 block of South Gramercy Place

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m.

Tools reported taken. A door lock was punched by the suspect to enter vehicle. The suspect was indistinguishable between male and female.

14700 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:02 a.m.

14700 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:35 a.m.

Stolen was a blue 1988 Honda Civic.

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 at 10”23 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1992 Honda Accord.

1500 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:02 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2001 Honda Civic.

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:45 to 5:22 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2009 Harley Davidson bike.

14200 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Stolen was a white 2016 Ford truck.

16000 block of South Manhattan Place

Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 10-11

Stolen was a gray 1990 Toyota Camry.

1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 11 a.m.

Stolen was a black 1997 Honda Civic.

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11:44 p.m.

Arrested was a male, 46.

13100 block of South Purche Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Dec. 11-12

Stolen was a blue Honda Odyssey.

1100 block of West 135th Street

Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Stolen was a white 2000 Honda Civic.

2100 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

15500 block of South Budlong Place

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 3:59 a.m.

Stolen was a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup.

2100 block of West 157th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12:31 p.m.

Stolen was a silver 1996 Honda Accord.

16400 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7;52 a.m.

Stolen was red 1990 GMC Sierra pickup.

1200 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 16l at 1:52 p.m.

Stolen was a gray 2004 Dodge Durango.

15000 block of South Sutro Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:51 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2016 Chevy Malibu.

14500 block of South Berendo Avenue

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:33 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1995 Honda Civic.

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:45 p.m.

16900 block of South Budlong Avenue

Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 17-18

Stolen was a white 2006 Ford F35.

14900 block of South Halldale Avenue

Monday, Dec. 19 from 8 to 9 a.m.

Stolen was a black 1992 Honda Civic.

1300 block of West 145th Place

Sunday to Monday, Dec. 18-19

Recovered was a green 1995 Honda Odyssey.

1400 block of West 179th Street

Friday to Saturday, Dec. 18-19

Recovered was a green 1994 Honda Civic.

20000 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Monday to Tuesday, Dec. 19-20

Recovered was a white 2012 Mercedes 350

1400 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4:44 p.m.

Arrested was a male, 27

13900 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 2:41 a.m.

Stolen was a blue 1995 Chevy Silverado.

17200 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday Dec. 22 at 1:42 p.m.

Stolen was a black 1988 Chron Truck.

2900 block of West 132nd Place

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5:50 p.m.

Stolen was a silver 2015 Honda Civic.

THEFT (petty, $0-950; grand theft, more than $950)

Petty

2400 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Friday, Nov. 25 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

Reported stolen was a blue-green Solarwind Beach Cruiser.

Shoplifting

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:22 p.m.

Reported stolen was a Nest smoke/carbon monoxide detector. There were 2 suspects, both male.

Grand

16200 block of South Western Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:03 p.m.

A cell phone, clothing and wigs were reported taken. The

suspect was described as male, approx. 20.

Petty

1100 block of West Electric Street

Saturday to Tuesday, Aug. 27 to Nov. 29

A pinkish red Flagstone, white granite landscaping rocks were reported taken. There were 2 suspects, both male, approx. ages40 and 45. They were seen driving a silver 2003 Mazda Pro.

Grand

13800 block of South Catalina Avenue

Saturday to Tuesday, Nov. 12-29

Firearms were reported stolen.

Petty

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:35 a.m.

Candies reported taken. The suspect was male.

Petty

17100 block of South Gramercy Place

Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 29-30

Mail and vehicle registration were reported taken.

Petty

1200 block of West 160th Street

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Reported stolen were 2 packages of Hallmark Cards. The suspect was female.

Petty

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2:37 to 2:47 p.m.

The suspect was described as male, approx. age 30.

Grand

15400 block of South Normandie Avenue

Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:05 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen. There were 2 suspects, both male. One suspect was thought to be around age 20.

Shoplifting

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:15 a.m.

The suspect was described as a female, around age 20.

Petty

16000 block of South La Salle Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.

Miscellaneous items reported stolen. A door was pried for entry.

Shoplifting

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:49 a.m.

Household appliances reported taken. Arrested was a male, age 20.

Shoplifting

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4:04 p.m.

Computer equipment reported taken. Suspect was male, age 57.

Petty

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 to 8:35 p.m.

There were 2 suspects, both male and approx. age 30.

Grand

12900 block of South Western Avenue

Friday to Monday, Dec. 9-12

A towable compressor was reported stolen.

Grand

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 15

Grand 2500 block of West 154th Street

Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 14-15

Grand

13700 block of South Gramercy Place

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 11:10 to 11:15 a.m.

The male suspect was seen driving a blue 2014 Dodge Caravan.

Grand

2500 block of West 154th Street

Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 14-15

Shoplifting

1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6:29 to 6:42 p..

Merchandise reported stolen, including meat. The suspect was female, and seen driving a tan 2005 Ford Taurus.

Petty

1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 16 from 10:25 to 10:35 a.m.

A cell phone was reported taken.

Petty

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Friday, Dec. 16 from 11:15 to 11:44 p.m.

Purses and wallets were reported stolen. The suspect was male, approx. 30.

Shoplifting

West 135th Street and South Western Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:09 p.m.

Video equipment, computers, games and other items reported taken. Entry was through a sliding door of a drug store. The suspect was described was male, approx. 45 and seen driving a silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

Petty

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Arrested was a male, age 21.

Petty

1700 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Reported Dec. 19, crime occurred Friday, Dec. 16

Currency reported taken.

Grand

13000 block of South Halldale Avenue

Monday, Dec. 19 at 8:43 p.m.

Tool taken. Arrested were a male and female, ages 31 and 32 respectively. They were driving a gray Nissan Altima.

Petty

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1:29 p.m.

Arrested was a female age 16.

Petty

1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Entry was through the front door. Arrested was a female, age 34.