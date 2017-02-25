Dec. 29 to Jan. 26

ROBBERY

2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8:45 a.m.

Currency reported stolen. Arrested was a male, 28.

14200 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8:46 p.m.

A computer-aided dispatch.

14100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:45 a.m.

A cell phone was reported taken. The suspects were 4 males.

Carjack attempt

1100 West Rosecrans Avene

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 a.m.

Purses, wallets, cell phone and currency were reported taken. The suspect was a male, around age 25.

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:03 a.m.

Currency reported taken. The suspect was male, approx. 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 200 pounds

14800 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday, Jan. 6 at 12:15 a.m.

Purses and wallets reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 20.

14000 block of South Vermont Avenue

Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 to 9:21 p.

Currency reported taken.

The suspect was described as male, around age 25.

1900 block of West 147th Street

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12:41 p.m.

Crime-aided dispatch.

1300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:40 a.m.

Computer-aided dispatch.

1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:16 a.m.

Purses and wallets reported taken. There were 3 suspects, all male and approx. age 20.

14100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Monday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was described as male, and around age 11.

15200 block of South Parron Avenue

Monday, Jan. 16 from 7:35 to 7:37 p.m.

Currency reported taken. There were 3 suspects, all male and between the ages of 18 and 20.

16600 block of South Normandie Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m.

Cell phone and money reported taken. There were 4 suspects all male.

Robbery attempt

2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 8:36 to 8:40 p.m.

1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 a.m.

Currency reported taken. There were 2 male and 1 female suspects, all approx. aged 25.

South Normandie and West Rosecrans avenues

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 12:20 to 12:30 p.m.

A cell phone was reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 15.

1400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Jan. 22 at 1:15 a.m.

A computer-aided dispatch.

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6 a.m.

Computer-assisted dispatch.

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2:43 p.m.

Computer-aided dispatch. A cell phone reported taken. Arrested were 2 male juveniles – ages 14 and 16.

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:13 a.m.

Computer-aided dispatch.

1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3:48 pm.

A computer-aided dispatch.

BURGLARY

Residential

15800 block of South St. Andrews Place

Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 28-29

Point of entry was through a sliding door.

Residential

1900 block of West 161st Street

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Reported taken were currency, video equipment, computers and games.

Residential

1200 block of West 146th Street

Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:47 p.m.

Computer equipment, electronics and jewelry were among the items reported stolen. Entry was through a sliding window.

Commercial

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 3:52 a.m.

1600 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Somebody smashed a window or door to enter.

Residential

2200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday to Thursday, Jan. 4-5

A door was smashed for entry.

2000 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:14 a.m.

Body force was used to enter. The suspect were described as male and female.

Residential

1400 block of West 172nd Street

Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A glass was smashed.

Residential

17000 block of South Halldale Avenue

Monday, Jan. 9 from 11:50 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Currency, jewelry-precious metal were reported taken. Some of the currency was from Japan.

Commercial

14700 block of South Western Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:47 a.m.

Currency and two gel machines reported taken.

Residential

15200 block of South Daphne Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 3 to 3:13 p.m.

Residential

2700 block of West 147th Street

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 3:50 p.m.

Door was found smashed.

Residential

15400 block of South Gramercy Place

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:09 p.m.

Jewelry-precious metal reported stolen. There were 3 suspects, all male.

Residential

1800 block of West 149th Street

Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residential

2000 block of West 146th Street

Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 a.m. to 3:21 p.m.

A window or door was found smashed.

Residential

2800 block of West 154th Street

Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7:27 to 8:10 p.m.

Jewelry-precious metal was reported taken.

Commercial

1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Jan. 13 at 4:56 a.m.

Miscellaneous office equipment and sporting goods reported taken. The suspect was male, described as around age 33. He was seen driving possibly a silver 1997 Honda Accord.

Residential

15300 block of South Wilton Place

Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14

A door was found smashed.

Commercial

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Monday, Jan. 16 from 5:13 to 5:14 a.m.

Building materials and food reported taken.

Residential

17000 block of South Normandie Avenue

Monday, Jan. 16 from 11:21 a.m.

Attempt only. Arrested were 4 males, ranging in ages from 15 to 18.

Residential

1500 block of West Marine Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scrap metal reported taken. A door

Residential

15500 block of South St. Andrews Place

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 11:35 to 11:39 p.m.

A door was smashed for entry.

Residential

13400 block of South Wilkie Avenue

Friday, Jan. 20 at 3:54 p.m.

Miscellaneous items reported taken.

Residential

14400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4:10 a.m.

Household appliances reported taken.

Residential

13600 block of South Arcturus Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5:25 p.m.

Video equipment, computers, games, and jewelry-precious metal reported taken.

Residential (attempt)

200 block of Amethyst Circle

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 a.m.

Glass found broken.

Residential

1300 block of West 159th Street

Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

A window was found smashed.

Residential

14600 block of South Catalina Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:06 p.m.

Computer equipment reported taken. A sliding window was found removed.

Residential

2100 block of West 157th Street

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:11 p.m.

A lock was picked.

VEHICLE BURGLARY

15200 block of south Raymond Avenue

Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 28-30

Property reported taken were video equipment, computers and games. A window was found shattered.

1100 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:39 a.m.

Purses and wallets reported taken. The suspect was male, and approx. age 20.

1000 block of West 134th Place

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:14 p.m.

A door lock was punched to enter. The suspect was described as male, around age 20.

15200 block of South Raymond Avenue

Friday, Dec. 30 from 6 to 11 a.m.

Miscellaneous items reported taken.

1000 block of West Magnolia Avenue

Friday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Jan. 3

15400 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 5 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

2100 block of West 157th Street

Saturday, Jan. 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 a.m.

1400 block of West 135th Street

Saturday, Jan. 7 from 3:15 to 4:40 p.m.

1500 block of West 135th Street

Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 7-8

1200 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Monday, Jan. 9 from 12:15 to 2 a.m.

Computer equipment, purses and wallets were reported taken.

15100 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14

Tools reported taken.

13700 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14

Auto accessories reported taken. The vehicle door might have been left unlocked.

1300 block of West 137th Street

Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14

Accessories reported taken. Entry was via a smashed window.

1500 block of West 152nd Street

Friday to Sunday, Jan. 13-15

A vehicle battery was reported taken.

1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

Miscellaneous currency reported taken. Somebody smashed a window for entry.

15100 block of South Berendo Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 15 from 6:30 to 9:54 p.m.

Miscellaneous items reported taken.

13600 block of South Van Buren Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Jan. 15-16

Radio and stereo equipment reported taken. A window was smashed.

1400 block of West 135th Street

Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 14-15

Purses and wallets reported taken along with a backpack.

The suspect was described was male, around age 20.

1400 block of West 135th Street

Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 14-15

Miscellaneous items reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 20.

1400 block of West 135th Street

Sunday, Jan. 15

The suspect was described was male, around age 20.

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Money and six cases of cigarettes reported taken.

1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 2:50 to 3:05 p.m.

Wallets and purses reported taken. A window was smashed.

15900 block of South Atkinson Avenue

Thursday to Friday, Jan. 19-20

Currency reported stolen. A door lock was damaged to enter vehicle.

13600 block of South Van Buren Avenue

Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 23-24

Currency reported taken.

14800 block of South Normandie Avenue

Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25

Purses and wallets reported taken. A window was smashed as a means to enter vehicle.

1000 West Electric Street

Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25

No details of the crime.

1000 West Electric Street

Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25

Plastic bags of clothing reported taken.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:23 p.m.

Stolen was a brown 1970 Cadillac Deville.

13200 block of South Wilton Place

Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1

Stolen was a green 1993 Toyota Camry.

West 150th Street and South Western Avenue

Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:59 p.m.

Miscellaneous items reported taken. Recovered was a black 2008 BMW 650.

1300 block of West 166th Street

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 3 pm.

Recovered was a 1996 Honda Civic.

1600 block of West 166th Street

Monday, Jan. 2 from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2014 Honda Pilot.

13200 block of South Arcturus Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m.

Reported taken were court-issued documents and a red duffel bag. Stolen red 1987 Nissan Truck.

West El Segundo Boulevard and South Western Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9:39 pm.

Arrested was a male, age 25.

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday to Friday, Jan. 5-6

Stolen was a 2012 silver Honda Accord.

1800 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:08 a.m.

Stolen was a black 2014 Honda Accord.

15100 block of South Casimir Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:32 a.m.

Stolen was a blue 1990 Honda Civic.

15400 block of South Haas Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:34 p.n.

Recovered was a red 1990 Chevy Silverado pickup. Arrested was a male, age 40.

1600 block of West 166th Street

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:15 p.m.

Stolen was a white 2001 Ford Econoline 3.

1900 block of West 145th Street

Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Stolen was a maroon 2006 Nissan Altima.

17000 block of South New Hampshire Avenue

Sunday to Monday, Jan. 8-9

Stolen was a white 1998 Ford Econoline 2.

15700 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2:20 a.m.

Stolen was a black 2004 Honda Accord. The suspect was described as female, around age 23.

West 149th Street and Berendo Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:16 p.m.

Stolen was a white 2000 Ford Eco3 van.

1000 block of West Marine Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Stolen was a Nissan Truck.

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:21 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.

15300 block of South Atkinson Avenue

Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9:03 to 9:13 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1992 Toyota pickup. There were 2 male suspects.

2900 block of West 154th Street

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:38 p.m.

Stolen was a purple 2000 Honda Civic.

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:55 p.m.

Stolen was a light blue 1996 Honda Civic.

2700 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 21-22

16300 block of South Normandie Avenue

Monday, Jan. 23 at 8:15 a.m.

Arrested was a male, age 19.

12900 block of South Vermont Avenue

Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 23-24

Reported stolen was a blue 1994 Toyota pickup truck, which contained a silver Skill saw, and miscellaneous tools.

14200 block of South Brighton Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:34 p.m.

Stolen was a silver 2006 Pontiac G6.

Arrested was a male, age 34.

14000 block of South Berendo Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:53 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2014 Ford XL van.

THEFT (petty, $0-950; grand theft, more than $950)

Petty

14900 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 5:30 to 6 a.m.

Miscellaneous items were reported taken. The lone suspect was described as male, and around age 30.

Grand

2400 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Miscellaneous sporting goods reported taken. There were reportedly 2 suspects, a male, around 20, and female, around 25. They were seen driving a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

Grand

14600 block of South Haas Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 2:30 a.m.

The suspect was male, approx. age 30.

Petty

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 2-3

Phones reported taken.

Grand

1000 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 a.m.

Currency reported taken. The suspect was female, approx. age 25.

Grand

13900 block of South Normandie Avenue

Friday to Saturday, Jan. 6-7

Tools reported taken.

Petty

15700 block of South La Salle Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:28 a.m.

Purses and wallets. The suspect was male, around age 20.

Grand

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 8

Cell phone was reported taken. There were 3 suspects, 2 male and 1 female.

Grand

1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:28 p.m.

TVs reported taken. There were 2 suspects, one male and the other a female. They were seen driving a black 2005 Chevy Impreza.

Shoplifting

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 5:35 p.m.

Arrested was a male, age 21.

Grand

2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Jewelry-precious metal reported taken. The suspect was described as male, approx. age 24.

Petty

1700 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, Jan. 16 from 8:19 to 8:30 p.m.

A bicycle was reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 24.

Grand

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.

Currency reported taken. The suspect was describe as male, age 20.

Petty

1100 block of West Marine Avenue

Thursday to Friday, Jan. 19-20

Credit card reported taken.

Shoplifting

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:57 p.m.

Arrested was a male, age 60.

Petty

14800 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Monday, Jan. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen.

Grand

17900 block of South Harvard Boulevard

Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25

Auto accessories reported taken.

Grand

15500 block of South Normandie Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9:47 p.m.

Purses and wallets reported taken.