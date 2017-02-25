Police Blotter - Feb. 2
Dec. 29 to Jan. 26
ROBBERY
2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8:45 a.m.
Currency reported stolen. Arrested was a male, 28.
14200 block of South Western Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8:46 p.m.
A computer-aided dispatch.
14100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:45 a.m.
A cell phone was reported taken. The suspects were 4 males.
Carjack attempt
1100 West Rosecrans Avene
Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 a.m.
Purses, wallets, cell phone and currency were reported taken. The suspect was a male, around age 25.
1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:03 a.m.
Currency reported taken. The suspect was male, approx. 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 200 pounds
14800 block of South Budlong Avenue
Friday, Jan. 6 at 12:15 a.m.
Purses and wallets reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 20.
14000 block of South Vermont Avenue
Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 to 9:21 p.
Currency reported taken.
The suspect was described as male, around age 25.
1900 block of West 147th Street
Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12:41 p.m.
Crime-aided dispatch.
1300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:40 a.m.
Computer-aided dispatch.
1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:16 a.m.
Purses and wallets reported taken. There were 3 suspects, all male and approx. age 20.
14100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard
Monday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.
Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was described as male, and around age 11.
15200 block of South Parron Avenue
Monday, Jan. 16 from 7:35 to 7:37 p.m.
Currency reported taken. There were 3 suspects, all male and between the ages of 18 and 20.
16600 block of South Normandie Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m.
Cell phone and money reported taken. There were 4 suspects all male.
Robbery attempt
2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 8:36 to 8:40 p.m.
1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 a.m.
Currency reported taken. There were 2 male and 1 female suspects, all approx. aged 25.
South Normandie and West Rosecrans avenues
Thursday, Jan. 19 from 12:20 to 12:30 p.m.
A cell phone was reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 15.
1400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Jan. 22 at 1:15 a.m.
A computer-aided dispatch.
1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6 a.m.
Computer-assisted dispatch.
1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2:43 p.m.
Computer-aided dispatch. A cell phone reported taken. Arrested were 2 male juveniles – ages 14 and 16.
1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:13 a.m.
Computer-aided dispatch.
1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3:48 pm.
A computer-aided dispatch.
BURGLARY
Residential
15800 block of South St. Andrews Place
Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 28-29
Point of entry was through a sliding door.
Residential
1900 block of West 161st Street
Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Reported taken were currency, video equipment, computers and games.
Residential
1200 block of West 146th Street
Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:47 p.m.
Computer equipment, electronics and jewelry were among the items reported stolen. Entry was through a sliding window.
Commercial
Thursday, Jan. 5 at 3:52 a.m.
1600 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Somebody smashed a window or door to enter.
Residential
2200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Wednesday to Thursday, Jan. 4-5
A door was smashed for entry.
2000 block of West El Segundo Boulevard
Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:14 a.m.
Body force was used to enter. The suspect were described as male and female.
Residential
1400 block of West 172nd Street
Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A glass was smashed.
Residential
17000 block of South Halldale Avenue
Monday, Jan. 9 from 11:50 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Currency, jewelry-precious metal were reported taken. Some of the currency was from Japan.
Commercial
14700 block of South Western Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:47 a.m.
Currency and two gel machines reported taken.
Residential
15200 block of South Daphne Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 3 to 3:13 p.m.
Residential
2700 block of West 147th Street
Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 3:50 p.m.
Door was found smashed.
Residential
15400 block of South Gramercy Place
Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:09 p.m.
Jewelry-precious metal reported stolen. There were 3 suspects, all male.
Residential
1800 block of West 149th Street
Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Residential
2000 block of West 146th Street
Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 a.m. to 3:21 p.m.
A window or door was found smashed.
Residential
2800 block of West 154th Street
Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7:27 to 8:10 p.m.
Jewelry-precious metal was reported taken.
Commercial
1500 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Friday, Jan. 13 at 4:56 a.m.
Miscellaneous office equipment and sporting goods reported taken. The suspect was male, described as around age 33. He was seen driving possibly a silver 1997 Honda Accord.
Residential
15300 block of South Wilton Place
Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14
A door was found smashed.
Commercial
1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Monday, Jan. 16 from 5:13 to 5:14 a.m.
Building materials and food reported taken.
Residential
17000 block of South Normandie Avenue
Monday, Jan. 16 from 11:21 a.m.
Attempt only. Arrested were 4 males, ranging in ages from 15 to 18.
Residential
1500 block of West Marine Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scrap metal reported taken. A door
Residential
15500 block of South St. Andrews Place
Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 11:35 to 11:39 p.m.
A door was smashed for entry.
Residential
13400 block of South Wilkie Avenue
Friday, Jan. 20 at 3:54 p.m.
Miscellaneous items reported taken.
Residential
14400 block of South Berendo Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4:10 a.m.
Household appliances reported taken.
Residential
13600 block of South Arcturus Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5:25 p.m.
Video equipment, computers, games, and jewelry-precious metal reported taken.
Residential (attempt)
200 block of Amethyst Circle
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 a.m.
Glass found broken.
Residential
1300 block of West 159th Street
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
A window was found smashed.
Residential
14600 block of South Catalina Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:06 p.m.
Computer equipment reported taken. A sliding window was found removed.
Residential
2100 block of West 157th Street
Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:11 p.m.
A lock was picked.
VEHICLE BURGLARY
15200 block of south Raymond Avenue
Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 28-30
Property reported taken were video equipment, computers and games. A window was found shattered.
1100 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:39 a.m.
Purses and wallets reported taken. The suspect was male, and approx. age 20.
1000 block of West 134th Place
Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:14 p.m.
A door lock was punched to enter. The suspect was described as male, around age 20.
15200 block of South Raymond Avenue
Friday, Dec. 30 from 6 to 11 a.m.
Miscellaneous items reported taken.
1000 block of West Magnolia Avenue
Friday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Jan. 3
15400 block of South Western Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 5 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
2100 block of West 157th Street
Saturday, Jan. 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 a.m.
1400 block of West 135th Street
Saturday, Jan. 7 from 3:15 to 4:40 p.m.
1500 block of West 135th Street
Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 7-8
1200 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Monday, Jan. 9 from 12:15 to 2 a.m.
Computer equipment, purses and wallets were reported taken.
15100 block of South Budlong Avenue
Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Tools reported taken.
13700 block of South Budlong Avenue
Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Auto accessories reported taken. The vehicle door might have been left unlocked.
1300 block of West 137th Street
Friday to Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Accessories reported taken. Entry was via a smashed window.
1500 block of West 152nd Street
Friday to Sunday, Jan. 13-15
A vehicle battery was reported taken.
1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Miscellaneous currency reported taken. Somebody smashed a window for entry.
15100 block of South Berendo Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 15 from 6:30 to 9:54 p.m.
Miscellaneous items reported taken.
13600 block of South Van Buren Avenue
Sunday to Monday, Jan. 15-16
Radio and stereo equipment reported taken. A window was smashed.
1400 block of West 135th Street
Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 14-15
Purses and wallets reported taken along with a backpack.
The suspect was described was male, around age 20.
1400 block of West 135th Street
Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 14-15
Miscellaneous items reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 20.
1400 block of West 135th Street
Sunday, Jan. 15
The suspect was described was male, around age 20.
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Tuesday, Jan. 17 from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Money and six cases of cigarettes reported taken.
1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Thursday, Jan. 19 from 2:50 to 3:05 p.m.
Wallets and purses reported taken. A window was smashed.
15900 block of South Atkinson Avenue
Thursday to Friday, Jan. 19-20
Currency reported stolen. A door lock was damaged to enter vehicle.
13600 block of South Van Buren Avenue
Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 23-24
Currency reported taken.
14800 block of South Normandie Avenue
Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25
Purses and wallets reported taken. A window was smashed as a means to enter vehicle.
1000 West Electric Street
Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25
No details of the crime.
1000 West Electric Street
Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25
Plastic bags of clothing reported taken.
GRAND THEFT AUTO
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:23 p.m.
Stolen was a brown 1970 Cadillac Deville.
13200 block of South Wilton Place
Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1
Stolen was a green 1993 Toyota Camry.
West 150th Street and South Western Avenue
Monday, Jan. 2 at 1:59 p.m.
Miscellaneous items reported taken. Recovered was a black 2008 BMW 650.
1300 block of West 166th Street
Sunday, Jan. 1 at 3 pm.
Recovered was a 1996 Honda Civic.
1600 block of West 166th Street
Monday, Jan. 2 from 3 to 8:30 p.m.
Stolen was a black 2014 Honda Pilot.
13200 block of South Arcturus Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m.
Reported taken were court-issued documents and a red duffel bag. Stolen red 1987 Nissan Truck.
West El Segundo Boulevard and South Western Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9:39 pm.
Arrested was a male, age 25.
1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Thursday to Friday, Jan. 5-6
Stolen was a 2012 silver Honda Accord.
1800 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:08 a.m.
Stolen was a black 2014 Honda Accord.
15100 block of South Casimir Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:32 a.m.
Stolen was a blue 1990 Honda Civic.
15400 block of South Haas Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:34 p.n.
Recovered was a red 1990 Chevy Silverado pickup. Arrested was a male, age 40.
1600 block of West 166th Street
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:15 p.m.
Stolen was a white 2001 Ford Econoline 3.
1900 block of West 145th Street
Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m.
Stolen was a maroon 2006 Nissan Altima.
17000 block of South New Hampshire Avenue
Sunday to Monday, Jan. 8-9
Stolen was a white 1998 Ford Econoline 2.
15700 block of South Western Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2:20 a.m.
Stolen was a black 2004 Honda Accord. The suspect was described as female, around age 23.
West 149th Street and Berendo Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:16 p.m.
Stolen was a white 2000 Ford Eco3 van.
1000 block of West Marine Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
Stolen was a Nissan Truck.
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:21 p.m.
Stolen was a green 1997 Honda Civic.
15300 block of South Atkinson Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9:03 to 9:13 a.m.
Stolen was a red 1992 Toyota pickup. There were 2 male suspects.
2900 block of West 154th Street
Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:38 p.m.
Stolen was a purple 2000 Honda Civic.
2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:55 p.m.
Stolen was a light blue 1996 Honda Civic.
2700 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 21-22
16300 block of South Normandie Avenue
Monday, Jan. 23 at 8:15 a.m.
Arrested was a male, age 19.
12900 block of South Vermont Avenue
Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 23-24
Reported stolen was a blue 1994 Toyota pickup truck, which contained a silver Skill saw, and miscellaneous tools.
14200 block of South Brighton Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:34 p.m.
Stolen was a silver 2006 Pontiac G6.
Arrested was a male, age 34.
14000 block of South Berendo Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:53 a.m.
Stolen was a white 2014 Ford XL van.
THEFT (petty, $0-950; grand theft, more than $950)
Petty
14900 block of South Western Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 29 from 5:30 to 6 a.m.
Miscellaneous items were reported taken. The lone suspect was described as male, and around age 30.
Grand
2400 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:05 p.m.
Miscellaneous sporting goods reported taken. There were reportedly 2 suspects, a male, around 20, and female, around 25. They were seen driving a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe.
Grand
14600 block of South Haas Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 2:30 a.m.
The suspect was male, approx. age 30.
Petty
1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 2-3
Phones reported taken.
Grand
1000 block of West El Segundo Boulevard
Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 a.m.
Currency reported taken. The suspect was female, approx. age 25.
Grand
13900 block of South Normandie Avenue
Friday to Saturday, Jan. 6-7
Tools reported taken.
Petty
15700 block of South La Salle Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:28 a.m.
Purses and wallets. The suspect was male, around age 20.
Grand
1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 8
Cell phone was reported taken. There were 3 suspects, 2 male and 1 female.
Grand
1300 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:28 p.m.
TVs reported taken. There were 2 suspects, one male and the other a female. They were seen driving a black 2005 Chevy Impreza.
Shoplifting
1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard
Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 5:35 p.m.
Arrested was a male, age 21.
Grand
2000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Jewelry-precious metal reported taken. The suspect was described as male, approx. age 24.
Petty
1700 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Monday, Jan. 16 from 8:19 to 8:30 p.m.
A bicycle was reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 24.
Grand
1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue
Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.
Currency reported taken. The suspect was describe as male, age 20.
Petty
1100 block of West Marine Avenue
Thursday to Friday, Jan. 19-20
Credit card reported taken.
Shoplifting
1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:57 p.m.
Arrested was a male, age 60.
Petty
14800 block of South Van Ness Avenue
Monday, Jan. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.
A cell phone was reported stolen.
Grand
17900 block of South Harvard Boulevard
Tuesday to Wednesday, Jan. 24-25
Auto accessories reported taken.
Grand
15500 block of South Normandie Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9:47 p.m.
Purses and wallets reported taken.