March 25 to April 27

Robbery

West 147th Street and South Western Avenue

Tuesday, March 28 at 1:21 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen. There were 2 suspect, approx. ages 24 and 17 and driving a gray 2010 Kia Sol.

West 177th Street and South Budlong Avenue

Wednesday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Cell phone reported taken.

There were 4 male suspects, driving a black 2017 Kia Frt.

15100 block of South Raymond Avenue

Monday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m.

Currency reported taken. There were 2 male suspects.

West 155th Street and South Berendo Avenue

Thursday, April 6 from 9:38 to 9:40 p.m.

Currency reported taken. The suspect was described as male, around age 20.

South Berendo Avenue and West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, April 15 at 10:09 p.m.

Purses and wallets reported stolen. The suspect was described as male, and around age 20.

West 149th Street and South Purche Avenue

Tuesday, Saturday, April 15 at 10:09 p.m.

Currency reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 30.

2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, April 18 at 4:50 p.m.

Currency and tobacco products reported taken. The suspect was male, around age 29.

15900 block of South Halldale Avenue

Sunday, April 23 at 5:55 p.m.

Reported stolen were a cell phone, computer equipment and jewelry-precious metal. There were 4 male suspects and 2 female suspects. Oldest male suspect was gauged to be 24.

West 134th Place and South Van Ness Avenue

Monday, April 24 at 12:45 p.m.

Credit card, currency and jewelry-precious metal reported taken.

18000 block of South Western Avenue

Monday, April 24 at 10:13 p.m.

Purses and wallets reported taken. There were 2 male suspects, with one approx. age 23.

14400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Wednesday, April 26 from 8:20 to 8:30 a.m.

Computer equipment reported taken. There were 2 male suspects, one approx. age 25.

16600 block of South Normandie Avenue

Thursday, April 27 from 9:09 to 9:27 p.m.

Currency, liquor and beer reported taken from a liquor store. The suspect was described as male, approx. age 30.

BURGLARY

Commercial (attempt)

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday, March 26 at 3:23 p.m.

Attempt only. Arrested was a male, age 51.

Residential

1300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Sunday, March 26 from noon to 8 p.m.

Currency and jewelry-precious metal reported taken.

Residential

2700 block of West 144th Street

Monday, March 27 at 7:35 a.m.

Residential

13800 block of South Wilkie Avenue

Monday, March 27 from 8:35 to 8:41 a.m.

A door or window was found smashed.

Residential

1200 block of West 160th Street

Monday, Feb. 13 to Monday, March 27

Miscellaneous items reported taken.

Arrested were 3 male, ages 18, 19 and 20, and a female, age 23.

Commercial

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Tuesday, March 28 from 2 to 2:10 a.m.

Cell phones reported stolen.

Commercial

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, March 29 at 2:54 a.m.

Currency reported taken from a restaurant. Police arrested 2 males and a female. There were 5 male suspects also tied to the burglary.

Commercial

14500 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, March 29 from 11:40 to 11:45 p.m.

Currency reported taken.

Residential

13900 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday, March 30 at 6:50 a.m.

Coins takes from a commercial washing machine. The suspect was male.

Commercial

1000 block of West Gardena Boulevard

Sunday, April 2 at 5;24 a.m.

One-hundred dollars currency taken in various denominations.

Commercial

13300 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday to Friday, March 30-31

Vehicle keys were reported stolen. A hole was cut through a wall to gain entry into a yard.

Residential

1400 block of West 145th Street

Friday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Jewelry-precious metal, video equipment and computer games reported taken. Entry was through a house window.

Commercial

1000 block of West Gardena Boulevard

Sunday, April 2 at 5:24 a.m.

Currency reported taken.

Residential

2500 block of West Manhattan Boulevard

Tuesday, April 4 at 12:33 p.m.

Entry was through the doggie door.

Residential

13700 block of South Ardath Avenue

Tuesday, April 4 at 6 pm.

Reported stolen were firearms and jewelry-precious metal.

A glass window was broken.

Residential

1100 block of West Marine Avenue

Thursday to Friday, April 6-7

Miscellaneous items reported taken.

Residential

13800 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Friday, April 7 at 2:15 p.m.

A bicycle was reported taken. There were 2 male suspects.

Commercial

1200 block of West 134th Street

Friday, April 4-7

Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was male, approx. age 20.

Residential

14500 block of South Raymond Avenue

A window was removed for entry. There were 2 male suspects.

Commercial

1400 book of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, April 12 at 10:04 a.m.

Four cameras, a laptop, a gold iPad, precious metal jewelry was reported taken.

Residential

Residential

2000 block of West 154th Street

Friday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Reported taken was a coin collection. Body force was used on a door to enter the home.

Commercial

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Tuesday, April 18 at 4:15 a.m.

A window to a beauty shop was smashed. Miscellaneous items reported taken.

Residential

14900 block of South Denker Avenue

Tuesday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Firearms reported taken from a home.

Residential

1800 block of West Marine Avenue

Tuesday, April 18 to Thursday, April 18

Body forces was used against the door for entry.

Commercial (attempt)

2300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Friday, April 21 at 4:02 p.m.

Tobacco products reported taken. A door was pried open. There were 2 male suspects, both approx. age 30.

Commercial

14200 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday to Friday, April 19-21

Reported taken were 2 TVs.

Commercial

1100 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Saturday, April 22 from 12:30 to 8 a.m.

Entry was through a broken window.

Residential

1700 block of West 150th Street

Monday, April 24 at 12:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as male, approx. age 25.

Commercial

1500 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Monday to Tuesday, April 24-25

Point of entry was through the roof.

Residential

16700 block of South Brighton Avenue

Sunday to Monday, April 23-24

Art collections tools reported taken. A window was found smashed.

Commercial

13900 block of South Normandie Avenue

Wednesday to Thursday, April 26-27

Reported stolen were quarters from an apartment complex washer coin box.

VEHICLE BURGLARY

13000 block of South Daleside Avenue

Saturday to Sunday, March 25-26

Computer equipment reported taken.

14700 South Sutro Avenue

Sunday, March 26 at 11:18 a.m.

Gray subwoofer was reported taken.

15400 block of South Denker Avenue

Tuesday, March 28 at 7:53 a.m.

A window was found smashed.

2300 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Thursday, March 30 from 8:43 to 9:11 a.m.

Currency reported taken. A window was smashed.

2300 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Thursday, March 30 from 9:12 to 9:13 a.m.

Somebody broke a window to enter the vehicle.

15500 block of South Normandie Avenue

Thursday, March 30 from 10:30 to 10:35 a.m.

Computer equipment was reported taken.

14500 block of South Western Avenue

Saturday, April 1 at 1:46 a.m.

Arrested was a male, age 28.

15200 block of South Budlong Avenue

Friday to Saturday, March 31 to April 1

A gate remote was stolen. Somebody smashed a window to enter the vehicle.

14400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Saturday to Sunday, April 1-2

Currency and jewelry-precious metal were reported stolen A window was smashed.

1000 block of West Magnolia Avenue

Saturday to Sunday, April 1-2

A window was found smashed.

1100 block of West 140th Place

Monday to Tuesday, April 3-4

Currency reported taken.

1600 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday, April 5 from 10 to 10:30 p.m.

A window was smashed.

1200 block of West 141st Place

Thursday to Friday, April 6-7

Work ID and boots reported taken. A window was found smashed.

1700 block of West 147th Street

Saturday to Sunday, April 8-9

Tools reported taken. A window was smashed.

1800 block of West 166th Street

Saturday to Sunday, April 8-9

Credit card, currency and jewelry-precious metal were reported taken.

2300 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Sunday to Monday, April 9-10

Currency reported taken. A window was found smashed.

14200 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Friday to Sunday, April 7-9

Miscellaneous items reported taken.

14500 block of South Vermont Aenue

Monday to Tuesday, April 10-11

A window was smashed.

1200 bock of West 168th Street

Tuesday, April 11-12

Currency reported taken.

12900 block of South Cimarron Avenue

Saturday, April 15 at 11:07 a.m.

Arrested was a male juvenile, age 16.

14300 block of South Denker Avenue

Monday, April 17 at 8:26 a.m.

Reported taken was a black Samsung tablet. A window was found smashed.

13600 block of South Vermont Avenue

Monday, April 17 at 9:01 a.m.

Reported taken was a Lyft emblem, and currency. A window was found smashed.

2200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, April 17 from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Purses, wallets, clothing and wigs were reported stolen form a vehicle. The door lock was punched to gain entry.

17000 block of South Western Avenue

Monday, Aril 17 from 5:40 to 10:45 p.m.

Tools reported taken. The door lock was picked.

2500 block of West Marine Avenue

Wednesday, Aril 19 at 9 p.m.

Clothing, wigs and miscellaneous other items reported stolen. Arrested was a male, age 40.

15300 block of South Purche Avenue

Thursday to Friday, April 20-21

A door was pried for entry.

16500 block of South New Hampshire Avenue

Friday, April 21 from 1 to 8 a.m.

A window was found smashed.

13700 block of South Western Avenue

Saturday, Aril 22 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Auto accessories reported taken. Entry was through a smashed window.

1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Sunday to Monday, April 23-24

West 169th Street and South Dalton Avenue

Tuesday, April 25 at 2:38 a.m.

Currency reported taken.

1100 block of West 166th Street

Tuesday, April 25 from 12:01 to 8 a.m.

Video equipment, computers and games reported taken. A window was smashed to enter vehicle.

15100 block of South Normandie Avene

Sunday to Tuesday, April 23-25

Third-row seats reported stolen.

West 152nd Street and South Halldale Avenue

Wednesday, April 26 at 12:25 a.m.

Auto accessories reported taken. A door lock was found punched, There were 2 female suspects, both around age 25.

13500 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The suspect was a male of undertimed age.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

14400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Saturday, March 25 at 3:15 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1996 Nissan Sentra.

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, March 27 at 3:15 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1998 Nissan Sentra.

16900 block of South Gramercy Place

Wednesday, March 29 at 12:39 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2000 Toyota Camry.

16900 block of South Gramercy Place

Wednesday, March 29 at 9:07 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1994 Honda Accord.

17000 block of South La Salle Avenue

Wednesday, March 29 at 9:30 p.m.

Stolen was a gray 2007 Audi AA4.

15700 block of South Western Avenue

Friday, March 231 at 4:24 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2001 GMC van.

18000 block of South La Salle Avenue

Saturday, April 1 at 11:05 a.m.

Stolen was a white 1995 white Chevy C15 truck.

1000 block of West 134th Place

Saturday, April 1 at 1:03 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2016 Honda Civic.

1600 block of West 146th Street

Saturday to Sunday, April 1-2

Stolen was a tan 2001 GMC Sierra truck.

1600 block of West 146th Street

Saturday to Sunday, April 1-2

Stolen was a 2001 GMC SRA.

1100 block of West 165th Place

Sunday, April 2 from 7:30 to 9:36 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1996 Ford XPL.

1800 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Sunday to Monday, April 2-3

Stolen was a white 1998 Ford Eco1.

21500 block of South Western Avenue

Monday, April 3 at 8:44 p.m.

Stolen was a green 1993 Toyota Camry.

West 130th Street and South Vermont Avenue

Monday, April 3 at 11:27 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1999 Chevy Tahoe.

13300 block of South New Hampshire Avenue

Wednesday, April 5 at 7:33 a.m.

Stolen was a tan 1994 Honda Accord.

18000 block of South Hobart Boulevard

Wednesday, April 5 at 11:16 a.m.

Stolen was a white 1992 Honda Accord.

14500 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Thursday, April 6 at 9:49 a.m.

Stolen was a white 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspect was male.

1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Thursday to Friday, April 6-7

Stolen was a white 1998 Chevy C15.

16500 block of South La Salle Avenue

Friday, April 7 at 2:44 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1993 Honda Accord.

16400 block of South Berendo Avenue

Sunday to Monday, April 9-10

Stolen was a gray 2006 BMW 321i.

15600 block of South Van Ness Avenue

Monday to Tuesday, April 10-11

Stolen was a gray 2015 GMC Sierra.

1600 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Tuesday, April 11 at 1:56 p.m.

Stolen was a white 1984 Nissan truck.

16000 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, April 12 at 9:27 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1992 Honda Accord.

15500 block of South Harvard Boulevard

Wednesday, April 12 at 10:01 a.m.

No details available.

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Wednesday, April 12 at 10:11 p.m.

2500 block of West Marine Avenue

Wednesday, April 12 at 11:18 p.m.

Stolen was a black 2008 Dodge Cal.

15500 block of South Budlong Place

Thursday, April 13 at 11:37 A.M.

Stolen was a white 2005 Hyundai Tib.

15400 block of South Budlong Avenue

Thursday to Friday, April 13-14

Stolen was a green 1994 Honda Accord.

1000 block of West 133rd Street

Friday, April 14 at 11:15 p.m.

Stolen was a gray 2005 Honda Accord.

1200 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Saturday, April 15 at 9:57 p.m.

Arrested was a male, 45.

1200 block of West 141st Place

Monday, April 17 at 5:52 a.m.

Stolen was a silver 1998 Honda Civic.

16400 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, April 19 at 6:56 a.m.

Stolen was a gray 1998 Honda Civic.

1500 block of West Marine Avenue

Wednesday, April 19 at 8:46 a.m.

Stolen was a white and red 1999 Ford F35.

West 144th Street and South St. Andrews Place

Wednesday, April 19 at 3:18 p.m.

Arrested was a male, 19.

12900 block of South Cimarron Avenue

Thursday, April 20 at 9:34 a.m.

Stolen was a red 1999 Chevy Camaro.

15500 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, April 20 at 9:47 a.m.

15300 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Friday, April 21 at 5;04 a.m.

Arrested was a male, age 28. There was one male suspect.

14800 block of South Daphne Avenue

Saturday, April 22 at 7:12 a.m.

Stolen was an orange 2007 Chevy HHR. The suspect was male, approx. age 22.

1300 block of West 135th Street

Saturday, April 22 at 8:58 p.m.

Stolen was a gold 2002 Mercedes C24.

13900 block of South Daphne Avenue

Tuesday, April 25 at 6:51 a.m.

Stolen was a white 1993 Toyota Corolla.

13100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Wednesday, April 26 at 1:44 p.m.

Stolen was a tan 1986 Chevy C10 pickup.

1000 block of West 133rd Street

Wednesday, April 26 at 5:49 p.m.

Stolen was a gray 2001 Toyota Corolla.

West Artesia Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue

Thursday, April 27 at 7:07 a.m.

Stolen was a gray 1997 Dodge Ram.

THEFT (petty, $0-950; grand theft, more than $950)

Grand

1200 block of West 166th Street

Monday to Tuesday, March 27-28

A catalytic converter was reported stolen.

Grand (attempt)

1200 block of El Segundo Boulevard

Thursday, March 23 from 10:58 to 11:38 a.m.

Grand

15700 block of South Western Avenue

Wednesday, March 29 at 10:37 p.m.

Reported taken were 46 boxes of Allergy medication “Flonase” priced at $47.99 each. There were 3 male suspects, all around age 25.

Grand

1400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Wednesday to Thursday, March 29-30

Building materials reported taken.

Grand (attempt)

13500 block of South Raymond Avenue

Thursday, March 30 from 12:01 to 7:30 a.m.

Petty

14100 block of South Western Avenue

Thursday, March 30 at 4:15 p.m.

Auto accessories reported taken.

Grand

16000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Friday, March 31 at 3:15 a.m.

Somebody smashed and pried ATM machines in a fast food restaurant.

Petty

1000 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Friday, March 31 from 6:15 to 6:30 a.m.

Currency reported taken. The suspect was male, age 30.

Grand

1800 block of West 169th Street

Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Computer equipment was reported stolen.

Shoplifting

2300 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Thursday, April 6 at 6:38 p.m.

Food reported taken from a general merchandise store.

Shoplifting

15000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Saturday, April 8 at 3:20 p.m.

Food, liquor and beer reported taken from a grocery market. Arrested was a male, age 50.

Shoplifting

1700 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Sunday, April 9 at 5:24 p.m.

Liquor and beer reported taken. Arrested was a male, 32.

Petty

2100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard

Monday, April 10 at 9:15 p.m.

TVs taken Arrested was a male, 42.

Petty

14300 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Sunday, April 9 to 8 p.m.

Cell phone reported taken. The suspect was male, age 15.

Shoplifting

12800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Thursday, April 13 from 4:15 to 4:20 p.m.

Food reported taken. There were 4 male suspects, all approx. age 16.

Petty

14400 block of South Normandie Avenue

Thursday, April 13 at 4:35 p.m.

Building materials reported taken. Arrested was a male, age 50.

Shoplifting

15700 block of South Western Avenue

Friday, April 14 at 1:20 p.

Miscellaneous items reported taken. Arrested was a male, age 38.

Grand

14100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard

Friday, April 14 at 5:10 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen. The suspect was described as male, age 16.

Shoplifting

1200 block of West Artesia Boulevard

Thursday, April 13 from 8:46 to 8:50 p.m.

Miscellaneous items reported taken. There were 3 male suspects, all around age 20.

Grand

2700 block of West El Segundo Boulevard

Sunday, April 16 at 7:44 p.m.

Motorcycles and mini-bikes reported taken.

Grand

1000 block of West Rosecrans Avenue

Monday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon

A cell phone was reported stolen by a male suspect.

Petty

1300 block of West Gardena Boulevard

Tuesday, April 18 at noon

Currency reported taken.

Grand

1000 block of West Gardena Boulevard

Friday, April 21 at 1:20 P.M.

A cell phone was reported taken. The suspect was said to be male, approx. 18.

Petty

13200 block of South St. Andrews Place

Thursday to Friday, April 20-21

Auto accessories reported taken.

Grand Theft of person

2200 block of West Marine Avenue

A cell phone was taken. The suspect was male, approx. 28. He was seen driving a white 1995 Toyota Avalon.

Grand

15300 block of South Berendo Avenue

Tuesday, April 25 at 9:32 p.m.

Tires and wheels reported taken.