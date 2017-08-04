Two Gardena police personnel were promoted July 20. Dave Brock is now a lieutenant and Michael Sargent earned his sergeant’s badge. The two men “have been invaluable assets to our department,” GPD Chief Edward Medrano said.

Michael Sargent, a 15-year member of the Gardena Police Department, receives his sergeant pin from his wife during a July 20 GPD promotion ceremony in the Gardena Council Chambers. Sargent served in the robbery homicide division, where he worked on high-profile cases, is certified as a gang expert, and worked as a training officer.

Dave Brock receives his Lieutenant pin from his wife during the July 20 ceremony in the Council Chambers. Brock is a 17-year veteran with the GPD and holds a masters degree. He supervised the department’s Special Enforcement Unit, and is the outgoing union president. He is the new District 2 Commander.

The Gardena Police Department’s ranking members has grown by two. From left are Lt. Mike Saffell, Lt. Steve Prendergast, Lt. Vince Osorio, Lt. Erick Lee, Lt. Dave Brock, Sgt. Michael Sargent, GPD Chief Edward Medrano, Deputy Chief Tom Kang, Lt. Todd Fox and Capt. Uikilifi Niko.

Photos by Gary Kohatsu