Since his freshman year from three years ago, Kobe Smith helped Serra High’s football and boys’ basketball teams to banner years.

These included a now string of four consecutive Mission League football championships and a 2015-16 CIF-Southern Section Division IVAA title in boys’ basketball as a sophomore.

Smith and his experienced senior-studded football team enters the season with a scrimmage at Servite High in Anaheim today at 5 p.m. and the Cavaliers’ season opening showdown at CIF-Los Angeles City Section power Narbonne High in Harbor City on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

During last season, Smith was one of the keys in leading Serra to its fourth straight league title as a wide receiver. He caught an astounding 60 passes for 860 yards and six touchdowns.

As a sophomore in the 2015 season, Smith had four TD receptions. Most were from quarterback Jalani Eason, who is now at Portland State University in Oregon.

This season, Smith will be on a very experienced squad that returns 16 starters, but will be under a less experienced junior quarterback in Blaze McKilbly, who saw some action as a sophomore second string signal caller last year.

“This season, we’re hoping to win CIF (Southern Section Division I) and State,” Smith, who is 6-feet-2 and weighs 180 pounds, said. “I want to get at least 1,000 yards in receptions.”

Smith played football since he was age 10. The 17-year-old Compton resident played for the Carson Colts. Their best showing was reaching the Orange County Junior All-American Football Conference final where they lost in 2012.

“Kobe was playing for us since he was a freshman,” Serra head coach Scott Altenberg said. “He’s a great playmaker. He had a great all-season. He’s been with our program since he was are ball boy at seven years old. He is one of those guys who is symbolic on who we are. He is an all everything wide receiver.”



