Continuing its break from Del Rey League play, Serra High’s baseball team played a non-league game at North Torrance and was pitted against premiere sophomore pitcher Kyle Hatai.

Hatai came into the game with key wins that included shutting down top teams Redondo and West Torrance.

The Cavaliers’ offense, though, was keyed up for him. They poured it on Hatai for nine runs in the first two innings and finished with a 19-9 victory over the Saxons, who are one of four Torrance schools in close competition for the Pioneer League title.

Hatai began the game by giving up a double to Bryan Sanders. Sanders went to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Jalen Bolten and scored on Hatai’s wild pitch.

Hatai was able to get the next two outs but did not see the reality of Serra’s high power offense. After Serra’s sophomore pitcher Kelvin Bender shut down North in the bottom of the first, the Cavaliers offense stunned Hatai for eight second inning runs and he was finished and relieved by Daniel Vaughn. The Cavaliers banged out seven hits that included a two-run single by Sanders and run-scoring base hits by Kendall Howard and Bolten.

From there, the Saxons’ pitching continued to struggle as Serra added five runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the fourth off Vaughn and Max Rojas to build an 18-2 bulge. Included were an RBI (run batted in) triple by Sanders, a run-scoring double from Bolten and a three-run home run by Ryan Casteneda in the third, and a two-run double from Sanders in the fourth. Sanders finished the game, going 4-for-4 with six runs batted in and four runs scored. Bolten was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs, and Casteneda went 3-for-4 with five RBI’s and two runs.

With Serra head coach Martel London clearing the bench, North was able to score a run in the bottom of the fifth and six in the sixth to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 18-9 but the Cavaliers added a run in the seventh when Jason Wells finishing for Sanders, singled, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field hit by Sanders.

“We can hit anybody we approach,” London said. “It depends on how we go with our business; no matter who we play. When we play our baseball, we can beat anybody.”

Bender went four innings, allowing two runs, while striking out seven batters.

North, which also lost a doubleheader to host Bishop Montgomery by 6-3 and 4-1 scores last Saturday, was led by Jorge Corales who was 2-for-2 with one RBI, including a double.

The Saxons, who played well much of the season, fell to 13-8 overall.

Serra resumed league at home against St. Paul last Tuesday and visit the Swordsmen in Santa Fe Springs Friday at 3:15 p.m. Serra hosts Bishop Amat to begin a key series next Monday and visit the Lancers next Wednesday. Both of these league contests also begin at 3:15 p.m.

North hopes to regroup with two games against powerful Torrance, which has been on a tear in the Pioneer lately. The Saxons hosted the Tartars on Wednesday and visit Torrance at Kendall Park Friday at 7 p.m.

ECC Baseball

Long Beach sweeps ECC as teams tie for SCC title

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

After El Camino College’s baseball team swept three games from South Bay rival Los Angeles Harbor College four weeks ago, the Warriors appeared to be well on their way to their first South Coast Conference baseball crown since 2010.

ECC continued on a roll by sweeping three Spring Break Week non-conference games from L.A. Mission College to extend its school record winning streak to 25 games.

Then, the collapse started. A rash of errors led the Warriors to a pair of one-loss SCC losses to Rio Hondo College from Whittier two weeks ago, before their showdown with Long Beach City College last week. All El Camino needed was one win over the Vikings.

Unfortunately it did not happen. LBCC brought its bats and tagged ECC’s usually outstanding pitching staff for a total of 39 runs in its three-game sweep of the Warriors. Instead, the Vikings and El Camino finished in a tie for the conference title, each with 17-5 records and Long Beach will represent the South Coast as champions with ECC going in as the second place team. The Warriors, though, won a school record 33 games against seven losses and should get a high seed in the playoffs, which begin on Friday.

At El Camino on April 25, Long Beach began with an 8-4 win over the Warriors. Going to LBCC last Thursday, the Vikings shut out ECC 11-0. El Camino, then, came home and had another key pitcher, Cassius Hamm, pitch. The Vikings tagged Hamm for seven runs in the first two-plus innings and another very good pitcher, Kenneth Haus, for six more third inning runs for a 13-1 bulge. Haus allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits in three innings. After that, El Camino got its bats going but Long Beach, behind a combined four home runs and 13 runs batted in from Vincent Byrd, Jr. and Reese Berberet, continued to pound the Warrior pitching in a wild 20-14 win. ECC finished its regular season with a five-game losing streak.

The Warriors, though, moved on to the Southern California Regional playoffs as the No. 5 seed. ECC will host 12th seed Glendale College in a best-of-three series on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game begins at 2:30 p.m.

“It was something that you come in and don’t expect,” ECC head coach Nate Fernley said. “We hit outstanding. Our energy was good. We were down 13-1 but we never gave up.”

Byrd had homers of two and three runs. He had six RBI’s. Berberet drove in seven runs.

The Warriors were led by Trevor Casanova who went 3-for-6 with two RBI’s and two runs. He hit a solo homer that cut Long Beach’s lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first. Ryan Eastburn was 4-for-5 with four RBI’s, two doubles and two runs. Hunter Lewis was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs. Brady Dorn went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Noah Barba went 2-for-5 and scored once.

Last Thursday, El Camino mustered just five hits as it was shut out for the first time this season.

On April 25, the Warrior defense continued to slump committing three errors that led to three unearned runs by the Vikings.

Long Beach also hammered another key ECC pitcher, Taylor Rashi. He allowed six runs, three of those earned, on seven hits. He walked five.

Dorn was a bright spot for the Warriors, going 3-for-5 with two RBI’s. Cody Wissler went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI’s.

El Camino also hit into four double plays that prevented the Warriors’ potential rallies.

ECC Track and Field

ECC men and women finish third in SCC Finals

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

El Camino College’s brand new Murdock Stadium II got to host the South Coast Conference Track and Field Championships last week.

Both the Warrior men and women’s teams managed third place finish in the conference, behind powerhouses Mt. San Antonio College from Walnut and Cerritos College of Norwalk. Mt. SAC ran away with the men’s meet over Cerritos, while the Falcons captured the women’s title over the Mounties. The finals happened last Friday.

El Camino’s men managed to get three individual championships by Israel Cardona who won the 1,500-meter run at four minutes and 5.21 seconds, Solomon Kanehailua in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:04.2 and Justin Alexander in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles clocking 52.67. Israel is the younger brother of former ECC standout distance runner David Cardona, who holds the conference record in the 1,500 at 3:47.52 he did in 2011. David Cardona, who was also one of the top ever distance runners at North Torrance High as well as El Camino, went on to stand out at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Israel also graduated from North. Alexander sparked ECC’s 4x100-meter relay team to a Southern California Regional qualifying third place finish in 43.03. Other runners included Jerrett Anderson, Damien Bernard and anchor Landon Sharp.

Another highlight came by the Warrior men was in the javelin where brothers Kevin and Travis Heinemann placed second and third with tosses of 49.39 meters (162 feet) and 48.45 meters (158-11), in order.

El Camino’s 4x400 relay squad of Josue Vargas, Justin Moore, Sharp and Cameron Brown took second timing 3:19.66. Mt. SAC won the race in 3:17.99.

ECC’s women had a pair of champions in Shukura Tyler (100-meter hurdles, 14.12 and Yazmine Al-Uqdah in the high jump at 1.65 meters (5-5).

Sierra Peterson finished second in the 100-meter dash clocking 11.97 and third in the 200 at 24.9. Peterson also ran on the second leg of the 4x100 where the Warriors placed third clocking 48.62. Other runners included Tyler, Ivery Cody and anchor Victoria Porter. Cerritos won the race in 46.57, followed by Mt. SAC timing 46.85. Porter also took second in the 800 in 2:17.33.

El Camino will compete in the Southern California Championships at Cerritos College on Saturday.

Sports Roundup

El Camino gets swept by Orange Coast in state final

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

El Camino College’s men’s volleyball team made a good run in the California state playoffs with stunning wins over No. 2 seed Irvine Valley and No. 3 ranked Long Beach City College, but the Warriors met their match when they lost in the state final to Orange Coast 25-21, 25-21, 25-21, last Saturday at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

The Pirates had good starts in each of the sets, then ECC would rally back but Orange Coast, which ended its season at 21-1, proved too much for the Warriors.

The Pirates were led by Most Valuable Player Jordan Hoppe with 16 kills, followed by Justin Kam and Matt Ujkie with 11 kills apiece.

Cesar Medina and P.J. Tulikihihifo keyed the Warriors.

El Camino entered the playoffs as the seventh seed, but its two upsets helped the Warriors reach their fourth state final. ECC lost all state championship contests in its program’s history.

Carson sweeps Gardena: Gardena High’s baseball team continued to find things tough going in the Marine League with a pair of lopsided losses to Carson last week.

On April 25 at Gardena, the Colts needed six innings to finish off the Panthers 12-2. Last Thursday at Carson, the Colts continued to overwhelm Gardena 10-1.

The Panthers, though, enjoyed last Saturday with two easy wins over Fremont and Hawthorne Math and Science Academy at Gardena. The Panthers began the day by downing the Pathfinders 10-3 in a San Fernando Tournament game. Later in the day, Gardena crushed the Aviators 32-1.

Gardena finished its regular season this week against Narbonne. After hosting the Gauchos on Monday, the Panthers were at Narbonne on Wednesday.

The Panthers are expected to begin the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division II playoffs next week.

