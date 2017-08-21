Earlier this month, Dr. John Cragin, a member of and grant writer for the Development Department at Junipero Serra High School, said that the Drama/Theatre Department at the school received a $5,000 grant.

The grant was given by The Flourish Foundation, a foundation whose mission is to support and provide opportunities for a complete education for middle schools, high schools, and college-aged students in the L.A. area, with a primary focus on the performing arts.

“We wish to thank the Flourish Foundation for its very generous grant to Junipero Serra High School,” school officials said.

The school, especially Dr. Cragin, and Adriana Encelan, the school's Drama/Theatre instructor/director, said they were thrilled with the grant, and are planning big things moving forward for drama and the theatre department.

New Marketing Director

Benjamin Ramos is the new Junipero Serra High director of marketing and admissions. He replaces Thomas Stafford.