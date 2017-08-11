Chargers seek improvement in

L.A. after strong game vs. Rams

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

The StubHub Center in Carson was originally built in 2004 and, at that time, called the Home Depot Center that was supposed to be for soccer teams; the Los Angeles Galaxy and the now defunct Chivas U.S.A.

It was expected to be a soccer only stadium. Last Saturday, the L.A. Chargers, formerly the San Diego Chargers, held a joint practice and played a scrimmage against their cross town rival, the L.A. Rams in front of an estimated 8,000 fans in the small 30,000-seat stadium.

However, access was mostly limited to Charger season ticket holders. There was a waitlist for some others and a few Ram fans were allowed but, overall, it was very restricted.

With the scrimmage, there was no winner nor loser, nor even a tie.

The Chargers, however, were impressive in their scrimmage against the Rams. The Chargers will be led by experienced quarterback Phillip Rivers.

In 2016, Rivers had a miserable season throwing 21 interceptions but he is hoping to improve from that.

Among the players with the Rams is former Serra High and University of Southern California standout Robert Woods.

Last year, the Rams struggled on offense due to a weak and inexperienced offensive line but they hope for improvement with signings of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan. Jared Goff had a bad rookie season but hopes for improvement.

Both are currently practicing in Orange County.

The Chargers are in Costa Mesa, while the Rams train at UC Irvine but, soon, will move to the regular season facility in Thousand Oaks.

Both had dismal seasons in 2016. The Rams were 4-12 and the Chargers finished at 5-11. Over the past several years, both teams struggled.

Hopes are high for both squads as they both seek their first playoff berths in the past several seasons.

Prep gridders

gear up for

2017 season

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

Time goes fast. The 2017 high school football is just a couple weeks away as Gardena, Serra and North Torrance all begin play on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Serra will be seeking its fourth consecutive Mission League crown and, with most players back, look to vie to win the prestigious CIF-Southern Section Division.

The Cavaliers begin their season with a bang, visiting powerful CIF-Los Angeles City Section team Narbonne in Harbor City. On Sept. 2, Serra will face Hawaii state power Panahou, the alma mater of former United States President Barrack Obama, at Cathedral High in San Diego at 4 p.m.

On Sept. 8, Serra has its first home game against Dorsey.

The Cavaliers begin the league at home against Alemany on Sept. 22 and visit Chaminade in West Hills on Sept. 28. The Cavaliers travel to Loyola High in L.A. on Oct. 6, then are at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks a week later. Their remaining schedule includes home league games against La Puente Bishop Amat (Oct. 20) and Encino Crespi (Oct. 27), then close the regular season with a non-league showdown at home against Long Beach Poly. Outside of the contest against Panahou, all Serra games start at 7 p.m.

Gardena will seek to improve from its 0-10 2016 season as it opens at Roosevelt High in East L.A. on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Other Panther non-league games include at Hamilton (Aug. 31, 3 p.m.), at home against Ontario Colony (Sept. 8, 7 p.m.), South Gate South East (home, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.) and Compton (home, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.)

The Panthers begin the Marine League at San Pedro on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. as in other league games that include Washington (away, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.), Banning (home, Oct. 20), Carson (away, Oct. 27) and Narbonne (home, Nov. 3).

North Torrance starts its season on Aug. 25 at home against Banning at 7 p.m. Other Saxon non-league contests are Aliso Niguel (away, Sept. 1), Bishop Montgomery (away, Sept. 8), Culver City (home, Sept. 15) and Morningside (home, Sept. 22).

North opens the Pioneer League at home against rival West Torrance on Oct. 6. Other Saxon league games include Leuzinger (home, Oct. 13), Compton Centennial (home, Oct. 20), Torrance (home, Oct. 27) and South Torrance (home, Nov. 3).

All games start at 7 p.m.

Waves win Gardena softball title

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

The Rowley Park Waves overcame a 9-2 third inning deficit to edge out the Mas Fukai Park Bruins 10-9 for the Gardena Parks and Recreation age 13 and under softball crown on July 26 at Freeman Park.

The Bruins had only seven players and coach Jesse Monteverde was able to use just one outfielder and forced his infielders to have to play more back and move to the outfield in effort for several plays.

“Our infielders were forced to dual in the outfield,” Monteverde said.

Several errors also plagued the Bruins.

The Bruins looked very promising in building a 9-2 lead in the top of the third inning.

The Waves, though, wore them down scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Bruins’ lead to 9-7, then added two in the fifth to tie the game.

They scored one in the sixth that proved to be the winning run.

Leyva Urquijo hit a two-run double in the second to key the Bruins.

The Bruins jumped on the Waves quickly for a 4-0 first inning lead.

They led by seven runs after three but did not score from there as the Waves scored eight runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning.

The Waves entered the playoffs as the top seed, while the Bruins were third.

The Bruins, however, rolled over the No. 2 seed and rival Fukai Park Dirtbags 17-9 on July 22 at Rowley Park.

“We knew we were a better team,” Monteverde said. “Next year, we’ll be there for the championship. Most of our players are returning.”

Summer Baseball

Torrance shuts out West for South Bay Baseball crown

By Joe Snyder

Sports Editor

Torrance High showed it continues to have an outstanding high school baseball program as it shut out cross town rival West Torrance 2-0 for its second consecutive South Bay Summer Baseball League championship last Thursday at Kendall Field.

The Tartars were led by pitcher Colton Kruger who hurled a two-hitter over six innings... He struck out four batters and walked only two.

Torrance, which placed second behind the Warriors in the round robin play, scored its first run in the bottom of the second inning when Brad Kong singled and scored on a bloop single from Shane Dahlmeier.

The Tartars’ second run came in the fourth when B.J. Becerra doubled home Kai Herschberger.

Becerra also made an outstanding defensive play to nail out West baserunner Jake Sonandres at home in the top of the third.

The Warriors had fine pitching by Sean Matsumoto with a four-hitter, but four walks and three hit-by-pitches plagued him.

A day earlier, the Tartars edged out third-seeded Redondo 3-2, while West topped Mira Costa 2-1. The next day Torrance’s outstanding head coach Jeff Baumback stepped down to take a new position at Rancho Bernardo High in San Diego County. He said the move will put him closer to both his family and his wife’s family,