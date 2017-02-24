St. Anthony of Padua School in Gardena is the recipient of a new Science STEM Lab, courtesy of Shea Family Charities. Demolition and construction began in November-December 2016, and the final touches, along with brand new state-of-the art furniture will arrive just in time for the school's Open House, Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at the school's campus.

The generous donation also included 40 new Chrome Books.

Principal Angela Grey said she is “thrilled at the possibilities of this new lab”, which will put a focus on the latest STEM practices, to help children become 21st century learners.

Grey said, “Whenever I walk through classrooms, I am always amazed at the effective teaching I witness, but even more importantly, I am proud of the student learning that is taking place. Our teachers are already great, but with the school upgrades and added technology, our morale is boosted and student motivation overall has increased. We are incredibly grateful to the Shea Family for their immense generosity to our students and community."

Education can close the U.S. gender gap in STEM careers through an innovative curriculum, and St. Anthony's is making great leaps to make this happen.