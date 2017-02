By Eleanor Bersano

The Gardena Valley Lions Club visited St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School on Jan. 5 to announce the three local winners of the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest, and to present certificates and prizes. How does one “promote peace”? These posters symbolically represent the students’ views on what the world would look like if peace prevailed. St. Anthony’s School had a total of 62 students, in Grades 6, 7 and 8, enter the contest.