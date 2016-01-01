Articles by Leader Extraordinaire leaves legacy

Gardena City Manager Mitchell Lansdell is given the hero’s sendoff with a grand retirement party June 22 at Gardena Civic Center. Elected officials honoring Lansdell, from left, are Councilman Mark Henderson, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Medina, Mayor Tasha Cerda and Councilman Rodney Tanaka. Not pictured is Councilman Art Kaskanian. Lansdell served the City for 32 years, initially as an assistant city manager. In the late 1990s, he was appointed city manager and entrusted with bringing Gardena back from financial ruin. “For his savvy, patience and determination in pulling Gardena out of the red and saving it from ruin, American City & County chose Lansdell as the 2007 Municipal Leader of the Year.” The popular and beloved city manager officially retired at the end of 2016. Additional celebration photos on page 20.

Photo by Gary Kohatsu