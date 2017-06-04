AFTERNOON TEA AT ELKS LODGE

Gardena Elks Lodge will present its second Afternoon Tea from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the Gardena Elks Lodge. Cost is $25 per person or table for 8 is $180. There will be vendors with handmade items for purchase, money opportunity drawing, basket raffles and gentlemen are welcomed. For more information, call the Elks at 310-327-1919.

Vendors can bring handmade items for the Afternoon Tea guests to buy. Raffle Prize donations requested and donation to the Elks charity fund from your sales is all we ask. For more information, call 310-327-1919.