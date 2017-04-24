BASEBALL, SOFTBALL REGISTRATION

Those interested in joining the City of Gardena baseball or softball league can sign up from April 24 to May 27 by calling 310-217-9537. Cost is $50 for Gardena residents and $60 for non-residents. After May 10 (with league approval and space permitting), those fees rise to $60 for residents and $70 for non-residents. Early bird discount of $5 if you register at the Spring Craft Faire on April 8, or the Pitch, Hit and Run on April 22.

Child birth certificates and proof of residency is required at the time of registration. Sign ups can be completed at City parks and facilities.