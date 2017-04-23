BOY SCOUT TROOP 719 PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Boy Scout Troop 719 will host its 48th annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Guests can enjoy breakfast in one of the dining rooms, or use our convenient take-out service. Tickets are $6 each and include fluffy pancakes, griddled ham, creamy scrambled eggs, and hot coffee or ice-cold juice. For an additional $1, blueberries or chocolate chips can be added to the pancakes. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 719 activities.