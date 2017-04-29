CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

The 31st annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Celebration will take place Saturday, April 29 with the parade kicking off festivities at 10 a.m. in downtown Gardena (New Hampshire Avenue).

Festivities will follow the parade from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mas Fukai Park, 15800 Block of South Brighton Avenue. There will be food, entertainment, mariachis, folklorico dancing, crafts, classic cars and the 2017 Miss Cinco de Mayo queen and her court. Call 310-217-9537.