The next concert on the lawn and ice cream social will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 on the City Hall Lawn, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Featured band will be the March Band with Hawaiian Reggae. Ice cream, hot chocolate and coffee will be served during intermission. The event is free.

Looking ahead, the Fabulous Esquires Band will be the featured entertainment on Aug. 12.