DAI ICHI BONSAI KAI MEETING

The Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai welcome a potting demonstration by Fred Miyahara and Micheal Sykes at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Miyahara and Sykesare well know bonsai artists from San Diego area. They will talk about root trimming, pot selection, soil components, building better nebari (surface roots), rootball reduction, root types, properly securing tree to pot, aftercare, and answer all pressing questions about repotting bonsai trees.

