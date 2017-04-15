EASTER EGG HUNT, EASTER BUNNY

The Gardena Recreation Department will present the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast With the Easter Bunny starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St.

The breakfast with the Easter Bunny is from 9 to 10:45 a.m., and a puppet show will follow at 10:45 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for both children and adults. On the day of the event, tickets are $7. Tickets can be purchased at the Nakaoka Community Center. Call 310-217-9537.

Egg hunts will also take place Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave.; Fukai Park, 15800 S. Brighton Ave.; and Freeman Park, 2100 W. 154th Place.

There will be a free Easter Egg Hunt at each park or center, prizes and more. Call 310-217-9537.