ELKS CINCO DE MAYO

The Gardena Elks Lodge No. 1919 will host a Cinco de Mayo party on Saturday, May 6 at 1735 W 162nd St., Gardena.

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dancing 8 to midnight. The TOPICS will be the band for this event.

Tickets are available through the lodge office: 310-327-1919. Pre-sale tickets only, no tickets will be held or sold at the door.

Cost is $25 per person, or $200 to reserve a table for 8.

If you have any questions or would like to purchase your tickets, call the lodge office at 310-327-1919 Tuesday to Friday between 10 a.m and 5 p.m.