Event Date:
Saturday, May 6, 2017 - 6:00pm - 11:59pm
ELKS CINCO DE MAYO
The Gardena Elks Lodge No. 1919 will host a Cinco de Mayo party on Saturday, May 6 at 1735 W 162nd St., Gardena.
Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dancing 8 to midnight. The TOPICS will be the band for this event.
Tickets are available through the lodge office: 310-327-1919. Pre-sale tickets only, no tickets will be held or sold at the door.
Cost is $25 per person, or $200 to reserve a table for 8.
If you have any questions or would like to purchase your tickets, call the lodge office at 310-327-1919 Tuesday to Friday between 10 a.m and 5 p.m.