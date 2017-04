Gardena Genesis Community Church will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.. Saturday, April 15 at the Bloodmobile on the church grounds, 16113 Denker Ave., Gardena.

To sign up, go to redcrossblood.org, sponsor code seventhgenesis. And to streamline a donation, saving about 15 minutes, visit the RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.