LINE DANCING TIME

Event Date:
Friday, June 16, 2017 (All day) - Friday, December 22, 2017 (All day)
On the first and third Fridays of the month, there will be Line Dancing at the Gardena Elks Lodge No. 1919 located at 1735 W. 162 Street in Gardena, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The instructor is Toru Nagao. Youth and adults are welcome and there will be a $5 fee for instructions. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, you can contact the Gardena Elks Lodge at 310-327-1919.
Call 310-327-1919 to purchase tickets or get more information.