The Gardena Mayme Dear Library hours has changed as of July 1.

The new hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. The library is at 1731 W. Gardena Blvd. Call or visit for more information: 310-323-6363.facebook or www.facebook.com/GardenaLibrary.