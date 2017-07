“Transformers, Age of Extinction” is the July 15 movie at Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., Gardena. The show begins at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and early arrival is recommended. Food trucks will be available at 6 p.m.

Attendees can bring blankets and lawn chairs and umbrellas. No alcohol, no smoking and no pets. Fees apply to the food trucks. There will also be games for the kids.