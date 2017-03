The annual South Bay Youth Fishing Event is coming to the Alondra Park Lake from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, 3535 Redondo Beach Blvd. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The event is open to youth age 15 and younger.

The fishing event will offer free pole rental, lunch and raffle prizes. Sponsored by Islanders Rod & Reel, Bob Sands Fishing Tackle, Rainbow Bait, and Fish Talk Radio. Call 310-217-8366 or 562-342-7148.